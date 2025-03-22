Report: Defeat for Palace Women against Everton

Summary:
- Smerud opts for a change in shape to last week, with Stengel and Larisey leading the line in a 4-4-2.
- 7: Weerden receives the ball in the box but her snapshot is saved by Brosnan
- 14: Direct running from Larisey causes trouble in the Everton box but the home side manage to clear
- 43: GOAL - Vanhaevermaet heads home from a corner to open the scoring for the hosts
- 45: Vanhaevermaet almost doubles the lead again from a corner, but Yañez gets down well
- HT: Everton 1 - 0 Palace
- 46: GOAL - Everton get their second after Holmgaard nods home from a good cross
- 48: Stengel is fouled on the approach to the box but after an initial penalty call, Everton are awarded the ball back
- 65: Larisey races towards goal and fires the ball across the box, but no-one is there to put it in the net
- 73: Sustained pressure goes unrewarded again as a quality corner can't find a Palace player
- 90+5: GOAL - Gago grabs a third for Everton as the home team break late in the game
- FT: Everton 3- 0 Palace