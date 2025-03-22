Report: Defeat for Palace Women against Everton

A late Kelly Gago finish and goals either side of half-time saw Palace Women lose 3-0 away at Walton Hall Park against Everton.

Palace started brightly with good chances for Ashleigh Weerden and Clarissa Larisey, but neither forward could beat Courtney Brosnan in the Everton net.

The home side opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, with Justine Vanhaevermaet heading in from a corner.