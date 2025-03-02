Palace Women edged out in close contest against Liverpool

Summary:
- Blanchard and Larkin return to the squad whilst Swaby is handed the armband
- 3: Höbinger meets a good cross from the right side but her header is off-target
- 10: GOAL - Palace fail to clear from a corner, and Matthews is there to smash the ball home
- 37: Weerden picks the pall up in space and hits a fierce shot that stings the gloves of Laws in the Liverpool net
- 44: Larkin is put through but Laws is equal to her shot
- HT: Palace 0 - 1 Liverpool
- 48: Woodham is booked for a challenge on the edge of the area
- 54: Haug is denied brilliantly by Yañez, and can't get the follow-up attempt on target
- 66: Cato's powerful effort is deflected just wide of the post
- 79: Smith wriggles away from the Palace defence but her shot is blazed wide
- 87: The ball falls kindly to Cato who's first and second effort are saved by Laws
- FT: Palace 0 - 1 Liverpool