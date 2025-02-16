Report: Palace Women lose away at Manchester United

Summary:
- Swaby is handed her WSL debut in the heart of defence, while Larisey gets her first start for Palace
- 09 – GOAL: A poor pass is picked up by Miyazawa, and Terland is put through to open the scoring for the hosts
- 11: Gejl heads just wide after meeting a deflected cross from Cato
- 14: Terland is denied her second goal of the game via the right post
- 38 – GOAL: A wonderful dinked through-ball finds Gejl, who lifts the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 1-1
- 42: Swaby heads the ball off of the line to prevent United from getting a lead before the break
- 45+1: Terland gets in behind but a heroic tackle from Veje stops her before she can get a shot away
- HT: Man Utd 1-1 Palace
- 52: Majasaari spills the ball but successive blocks from Swaby prevent Palace from going behind
- 64 – GOAL: A very fortunate deflection falls to Terland whose shot trickles over the line
- 75: Cato has her effort cleared off of the line after the United goalkeeper makes a mess of the cross
- 78: Bizet's header flashes wide after a great cross from Sandberg
- 85 – GOAL: Clinton nods home from a brilliant free-kick to seal the points for United
- FT: Man Utd 3-1 Palace