Report: Palace Women lose away at Manchester United

It was another strong away performance which unfortunately yielded no points as Palace lost 3-1 away at Leigh Sports Village.

Head coach Laura Kaminski handed starts to January signings Allyson Swaby and Clarissa Larisey, with the former making her WSL debut and the latter getting her first start for Palace.

After Elisabeth Terland's early goal, Mille Gejl managed to score a wonderfully worked equaliser on 38 minutes, but second-half goals from Terland and Grace Clinton consigned Palace to defeat in Manchester.