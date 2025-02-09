Palace Women beat Newcastle to secure place in FA Cup quarter-finals

Summary:
- Kaminski names a strong side against Newcastle, handing a debut to January signing Swaby
- 11: Weerden receives the ball on the ball line, but her cross can't be turned in by a Palace player
- 19: Newcastle get the ball in a dangerous position but Veje gets across to block the shot
- 33: An acrobatic effort from Cataldo sails narrowly wide
- 39: Blanchard strikes the post with a well-hit effort
- 43: Weerden cuts inside and shoots but her right-footed effort curls wide
- HT: Palace 0 - 0 Newcastle
- 46: Weerden attempts to get on the end of a great cross from Stengel but collides with the goalkeeper instead
- 53: Öling comes on for her debut and slides a fantastic ball through to Stengel, whose effort is saved by the Newcastle goalkeeper
- 59: Stengel is put through by Blanchard again but Moan is equal to the shot once again
- 63: Gejl hits the bar with a stunning effort from range
- 69: The ball drops kindly to McQuade but her shot is blazed over the bar
- 81: GOAL - Weerden breaks the deadlock after she pokes Larkin's cross beyond Moan in the Newcastle net
- 87: Another great delivery from Larkin finds Weerden, but she has her shot deflected
- 90: A sensational save from Moan denies Palace from getting a second goal
- 90+2: Stengel gets put through but can't get past Moan
- 90+4: GOAL - Blanchard finds Larkin on the right-wing and her deflected effort beats the goalkeeper
- FT: Palace 2 - 0 Newcastle