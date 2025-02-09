Palace Women beat Newcastle to secure place in FA Cup quarter-finals

It was a match to remember in South London as Palace Women beat Newcastle United 2-0 at the VBS Community Stadium in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Late goals from Ashleigh Weerden and Abbie Larkin were enough to see the Eagles progress to a first ever quarter-final of the Women's FA Cup.

There were also debuts for January signings Allyson Swaby and Ria Öling, as well a long-awaited return for striker Elise Hughes.

Despite the score, Newcastle proved to be a very difficult opponent on the day with goalkeeper Claudia Moan making save after save.