Report: Blanchard header returns Palace Women to winning ways

Polly Doran restored to starting XI in Palace’s only change

Right-back immediately involved but her cross for Blanchard is smothered

Fran Kitching produces point-blank save from Durham’s Saoirse Noonan

Blanchard combines with Hollie Olding but fires narrowly wide

Crucial tackle from Kirsten Reilly denies Durham

HT: Palace 0-0 Durham

Palace straight on the attack after half-time, Blanchard denied by fine save

Forward eventually gets her rewards, heading Palace in front on the hour mark

Kitching denies Rio Hardy as Durham mount late pressure

Palace defend boldly to withstand Durham offensive

Chloe Arthur clears off the line for Eagles in final minute of stoppage time

FT: Palace 1-0 Durham

After a run of five straight defeats in all competitions, Palace manager Dean Davenport will be delighted with his side’s resolve in beating a team who had knocked them out of the FA Cup just a fortnight prior.

Following a hard-fought loss to Southampton the last week, Davenport opted not to shuffle his pack, making just a solitary change: right-back Doran came into the starting XI in place of Arthur.

The Palace No. 20 was in typically adventurous form early on, driving forwards from full-back and aiming a cross towards the head of Blanchard which Durham keeper Naoisha McAloon did well to reach – and smother.

Further aerial attacks were launched by the Eagles through Paige Bailey-Gayle and Blanchard herself early on, the Hayes Lane crowd getting right behind Palace with their ever-present loud and proud chanting.

Durham had proven themselves one of the more physical sides in the Women’s Championship, and Palace goalkeeper Kitching felt the force of one such challenge after 20 minutes, requiring treatment.

She was back on her feet just two minutes later, however, to deny Saoirse Noonan the opening goal with a tremendous point-blank reflex save.