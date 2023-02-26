Report: Late Haines strike secures back-to-back wins for Palace Women

Summary

Dean Davenport makes one change, with Rianna Dean coming in for Paige Bailey-Gayle

Fran Kitching catches Alethea Paul's early effort

Molly-Mae Sharpe's ninth-minute shot kept out by Fran Stenson

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk narrowly misses for the away side just moments later

Both sides make first-half changes due to injuries

Sheffield United have the better chances ahead of the break

HT: Palace 0-0 Sheffield Utd

Palace start the second half brightly

Hollie Olding breaks the deadlock with an excellent long-range strike after the hour mark

Sheffield United have a flurry of chances shortly after

Bex Rayner equalises for the visitors in the 75th minute with an impressive volley

Haines restores Palace's advantage five minutes later

The Eagles defend boldly to keep out Sheffield United for the remainder of the game

FT: Palace 2-1 Sheffield United

Following their recent triumph over Durham, Palace returned to Hayes Lane on a cold Sunday afternoon for a Women’s Championship fixture against Sheffield United Women.

Palace boss Dean Davenport made just one change, as Rianna Dean replaced Paige Bailey-Gayle in attack.

Chances were limited in the opening stages, with Sheffield United's No.10 Alethea Paul testing Fran Kitching from range early on – but the Palace 'keeper made an easy catch.

In the ninth minute, Palace had a chance of their own, as Molly-Mae Sharpe fired a shot across goal which was parried away by Fran Stenson.

A few minutes later, the away side had another opportunity as Courtney Sweetman-Kirk latched onto a loose ball, but the striker dragged her shot wide of goal, much to the relief of the Palace defence.

The Eagles were forced into an early change in the 15th minute as defender Aimee Everett was unable to continue after feeling the effects of a rough challenge; she was replaced by Chloe Arthur.

On the half-hour mark, it was Sheffield United who then had to make a change due to injury: Georgia Walters took the place of Mia Enderby in attack.