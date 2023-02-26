Report: Late Haines strike secures back-to-back wins for Palace Women

Summary
- Dean Davenport makes one change, with Rianna Dean coming in for Paige Bailey-Gayle
- Fran Kitching catches Alethea Paul's early effort
- Molly-Mae Sharpe's ninth-minute shot kept out by Fran Stenson
- Courtney Sweetman-Kirk narrowly misses for the away side just moments later
- Both sides make first-half changes due to injuries
- Sheffield United have the better chances ahead of the break
- HT: Palace 0-0 Sheffield Utd
- Palace start the second half brightly
- Hollie Olding breaks the deadlock with an excellent long-range strike after the hour mark
- Sheffield United have a flurry of chances shortly after
- Bex Rayner equalises for the visitors in the 75th minute with an impressive volley
- Haines restores Palace's advantage five minutes later
- The Eagles defend boldly to keep out Sheffield United for the remainder of the game
- FT: Palace 2-1 Sheffield United
Following their recent triumph over Durham, Palace returned to Hayes Lane on a cold Sunday afternoon for a Women’s Championship fixture against Sheffield United Women.
Palace boss Dean Davenport made just one change, as Rianna Dean replaced Paige Bailey-Gayle in attack.
Chances were limited in the opening stages, with Sheffield United's No.10 Alethea Paul testing Fran Kitching from range early on – but the Palace 'keeper made an easy catch.
In the ninth minute, Palace had a chance of their own, as Molly-Mae Sharpe fired a shot across goal which was parried away by Fran Stenson.
A few minutes later, the away side had another opportunity as Courtney Sweetman-Kirk latched onto a loose ball, but the striker dragged her shot wide of goal, much to the relief of the Palace defence.
The Eagles were forced into an early change in the 15th minute as defender Aimee Everett was unable to continue after feeling the effects of a rough challenge; she was replaced by Chloe Arthur.
On the half-hour mark, it was Sheffield United who then had to make a change due to injury: Georgia Walters took the place of Mia Enderby in attack.