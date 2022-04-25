Report: Palace Women's final home game tees-up second-place finale

The game was end to end in its opening stages. Coral Haines got the afternoon off to a brilliant start just four minutes into the game by playing an excellent ball down the line to Shiv Wilson, but before she could shoot, the Palace forward was caught offside.

Watford shortly responded, with a deflection off Wilson handing the away side a corner which was cleared after a scramble in the box.

Palace continued with their attacking play, Haines finding her way past the Watford midfield and spotting Sharpe down the wing. The soon-to-be match-winner's shot on goal found the top corner, giving the Eagles the lead.

Just moments later Sharpe nearly doubled Palace’s advantage. Isabella Sibley's cross found an unmarked Sharpe in the box but her header went just wide.

The chances kept coming for Palace, Millie Farrow having an excellent opportunity in the box but sending her shot just over the bar.

Former Palace midfielder Andria Georgiou then had the ball in the box for the Hornets and her shot came close to goal, however it ended up on top of the net.

Just before half-time Sharpe doubled the Eagles’ lead, chipping the ball over the 'keeper and into the back of the net, giving the home side a two-goal advantage going into half-time.