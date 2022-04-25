Skip navigation
Report: Palace Women's final home game tees-up second-place finale

Match reports
Crystal Palace Women
2
Sharpe 19' 39'
1
Watford Women
Davison 81'

Crystal Palace Women will have the chance to finish their season in second place when they take on Sheffield United next Sunday after beating Watford in their final home game of 2021/22. A Molly Sharpe brace secured Palace a 2-1 win over the struggling Hornets.

The game was end to end in its opening stages. Coral Haines got the afternoon off to a brilliant start just four minutes into the game by playing an excellent ball down the line to Shiv Wilson, but before she could shoot, the Palace forward was caught offside.

Watford shortly responded, with a deflection off Wilson handing the away side a corner which was cleared after a scramble in the box.

Palace continued with their attacking play, Haines finding her way past the Watford midfield and spotting Sharpe down the wing. The soon-to-be match-winner's shot on goal found the top corner, giving the Eagles the lead.

Just moments later Sharpe nearly doubled Palace’s advantage. Isabella Sibley's cross found an unmarked Sharpe in the box but her header went just wide.

The chances kept coming for Palace, Millie Farrow having an excellent opportunity in the box but sending her shot just over the bar.

Former Palace midfielder Andria Georgiou then had the ball in the box for the Hornets and her shot came close to goal, however it ended up on top of the net.

Just before half-time Sharpe doubled the Eagles’ lead, chipping the ball over the 'keeper and into the back of the net, giving the home side a two-goal advantage going into half-time.

Palace came out unchanged and the away side made a substitution with Gemma Davison replacing Flo Fyfe.

After a Watford attack Farrow picked up the ball and had a superb chance on the counter attack with her shot bouncing off the post.

As the game progressed Watford began to enjoy more chances and one eventually paid off late in the 80th-minute with Davison pulling one back for the Hornets.

The Eagles instantly responded through Bianca Baptiste, with her long-range shot just going over the bar.

In the closing stages Wilson came extremely close to adding but her shot missed by the narrowest of margins. Shortly after, the full-time whistle blew with Palace picking up three hugely important points.

The Eagles now have one game remaining in the Women’s Championship. They travel to the Aesseal New York Stadium where they face Sheffield United Women on Sunday, 1st May.

The Watford win puts them just two points off London City Lionesses in second-place, meaning victory for Palace and defeat for London City (with third-place Bristol City drawing or losing) would leave the south Londoners second.

Palace: Orman, Johnson, Waldie, Pearse, Everett, Sibley (Nicol 72), Haines, McLean (Clifford 720, Wilson, Farrow (Baptiste 72), Sharpe (Hennessy 82).

Subs not used: Smith, Churchill, Coombs.

Watford: Ferguson, Kmita, Meiwald, Stobbs, Ward (Meola 67), Fatuga- Dada, Ali (Legg 67), Chandler, Fyfe (Davison 45), Henson, Georgiou

Substitutes: M.Smith, Vyse, Hector, Wiltshire, Vassell, Rogers.

