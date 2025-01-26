Skip navigation

      Palace Women downed by late goal at home to Spurs

      Crystal Palace Women
      2
      Stengel 48'
      Weerden 64'
      3
      Tottenham Hotspur Women
      England 14' 23'
      Holdt 90+5'

      Palace Women lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur in a five goal thriller at the VBS Community Stadium.

      Summary:

      • Majasaari, Sharpe and Weerden come in to the side after last week's defeat to Arsenal
      • 3: Everett gives the ball away close to goal, but England can't convert the chance
      • 4: Weerden wins the ball high up the pitch and squares it to Stengel, but the American has her shot saved
      • 11: Lovely flowing move from Palace ends up at the feet of Sharpe, who curls her effort just over the bar
      • 14: GOAL - England nods home after a great cross from the right-wing
      • 22: GOAL - England gets her second after she heads in from a corner
      • 30: Spurs break quickly down the right side but the cross is overhit
      • 41: A whipped cross from Woodham is well held by Kop in the Spurs goal
      • HT: Palace 0 - 2 Spurs
      • 47:** GOAL - Stengel sweeps home after a wonderful low cross from Sharpe
      • 54: Weerden is played through but her cross is palmed away by Kop
      • 64: GOAL - Weerden pokes the ball past Kop to give Palace an equaliser
      • 90+3: GOAL - Holdt fires an accurate free-kick beyond Majasasari to win it for the visitors
      • FT: Palace 2- 3 Spurs

      The Eagles went 2-0 down early in the first-half, after a quickfire Bethany England double.

      The former Lioness grabbed the opener on 14 minutes after she matched a fine cross with an even better header into the bottom corner.

      England doubled her tally and Spurs' lead eight minutes later, heading home from Maite Oroz's corner kick.

      Palace stepped things up in the second-half, and their hard work has rewarded two minutes into the half.

      Molly-Mae Sharpe received the ball in an advanced position on the right side and flashed a ball across the Tottenham box.

      Katie Stengel was there to meet it, and the striker swept the ball into the top corner to give Palace a goal back.

      The Eagles continued to dominate the second half and managed to grab an equaliser on 64 minutes.

      Palace won the ball in the Tottenham half and Stengel got in behind on the left-wing.

      The striker played a fantastic ball through to Ashleigh Weerden who poked the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper to make it 2-2.

      Palace pushed for the winner but it was Spurs who ended up with the points in South London.

      Tottenham were awarded a dangerous free-kick with just seconds remaining on the clock, and substitute Olivia Holdt planted the ball in the top right corner to win it for the away side.

      This result leaves Palace 12th in the WSL, with an away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion up next on the 2nd February.

      You can get tickets for that fixture here!

      Palace: Majasaari (GK), Woodham (Larisey, 85), Veje, Everett, Nolan, Green, Sharpe (Larkin, 69), Gejl, Potter, Cato, Stengel, Weerden, (Blanchard, 79)

      Subs not used: Yañez (GK), Arthur, Gibbons

      Spurs: Spurs (GK), Bartrip, Nilden, Raso (Naz, 59), England, Oroz (Ahtinen, 71), Vinberg ( Gunning-William, 71), Csiki, Hunt, Thomas (Holdt, 81) Neville

      Subs not used: Spencer (GK), Heeps (GK), Grant, Buhler, Ayane

