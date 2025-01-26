Palace Women downed by late goal at home to Spurs

Summary:
- Majasaari, Sharpe and Weerden come in to the side after last week's defeat to Arsenal
- 3: Everett gives the ball away close to goal, but England can't convert the chance
- 4: Weerden wins the ball high up the pitch and squares it to Stengel, but the American has her shot saved
- 11: Lovely flowing move from Palace ends up at the feet of Sharpe, who curls her effort just over the bar
- 14: GOAL - England nods home after a great cross from the right-wing
- 22: GOAL - England gets her second after she heads in from a corner
- 30: Spurs break quickly down the right side but the cross is overhit
- 41: A whipped cross from Woodham is well held by Kop in the Spurs goal
- HT: Palace 0 - 2 Spurs
- 47:** GOAL - Stengel sweeps home after a wonderful low cross from Sharpe
- 54: Weerden is played through but her cross is palmed away by Kop
- 64: GOAL - Weerden pokes the ball past Kop to give Palace an equaliser
- 90+3: GOAL - Holdt fires an accurate free-kick beyond Majasasari to win it for the visitors
- FT: Palace 2- 3 Spurs