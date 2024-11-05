Report: EFL Trophy holders Peterborough beat Palace

Summary
-
Powell names the same XI which beat Spurs 5-1
-
12: Conn-Clarke fires the first attempt of the game over the bar
-
21: Umolu clears the crossbar after a good Palace breakaway
-
27: Marsh’s effort is smothered by the Peterborough goalkeeper
-
36: Izquierdo is called into action to deny Mothersille
-
43: He makes another solid stop to deny Conn-Clarke and Mothersille before the break
-
HT: Peterborough 0-0 Palace
-
49 - GOAL: Odoh puts Peterborough ahead
-
50: Umolu almost instantly replies for Palace
-
52: Palace enjoy a strong spell of pressure to find an equaliser
-
56: Izquierdo makes a good save to stop a double-deflected effort
-
58 - GOAL: Hayes scores a fortunate goal that loops in from a clearance
-
62 - GOAL: Marsh pulls one back for Palace with his first of the season
-
69: Jemide clears Jones’ goalbound effort on the line
-
77: Jemide again makes a block to deny Odoh
-
80 - GOAL: Mills finds the top corner for Peterborough
-
87 - GOAL: Odoh secures the win for the hosts
-
FT: Peterborough 4-1 Palace