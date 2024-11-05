Skip navigation

      Report: EFL Trophy holders Peterborough beat Palace

      Peterborough United
      4
      Odoh 49' 87'
      Hayes 59'
      Mills 80'
      1
      Crystal Palace U21
      Marsh 62'

      A spirited Crystal Palace Under-21s side fell to defeat against the first-team side of Peterborough at the Weston Homes Stadium. Zach Marsh’s first goal of the campaign was not enough as the League One side scored four in the second-half.

      Summary

      • Powell names the same XI which beat Spurs 5-1

      • 12: Conn-Clarke fires the first attempt of the game over the bar

      • 21: Umolu clears the crossbar after a good Palace breakaway

      • 27: Marsh’s effort is smothered by the Peterborough goalkeeper

      • 36: Izquierdo is called into action to deny Mothersille

      • 43: He makes another solid stop to deny Conn-Clarke and Mothersille before the break

      • HT: Peterborough 0-0 Palace

      • 49 - GOAL: Odoh puts Peterborough ahead

      • 50: Umolu almost instantly replies for Palace

      • 52: Palace enjoy a strong spell of pressure to find an equaliser

      • 56: Izquierdo makes a good save to stop a double-deflected effort

      • 58 - GOAL: Hayes scores a fortunate goal that loops in from a clearance

      • 62 - GOAL: Marsh pulls one back for Palace with his first of the season

      • 69: Jemide clears Jones’ goalbound effort on the line

      • 77: Jemide again makes a block to deny Odoh

      • 80 - GOAL: Mills finds the top corner for Peterborough

      • 87 - GOAL: Odoh secures the win for the hosts

      • FT: Peterborough 4-1 Palace

      Just four days on from the emphatic 5-1 win against reigning Premier League 2 champions Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in EFL Trophy action as they travelled to face the defending champions in this competition - Peterborough United.

      Head coach Darren Powell named the same side which won on Friday evening, with Luke Browne continuing in a new midfield role alongside Cormac Austin.

      The game got off to a cagey start under the lights at the Weston Homes Stadium, with neither side really finding a way through in the opening quarter of the game.

      Chris Conn-Clarke cleared the crossbar with the first attempt of the game for Peterborough, while the in-form Jemiah Umolu did the same for Palace at the other end.

      Jackson Izquierdo dealt with many a cross into the box, from set piece and open play alike, while other Peterborough efforts on his goal were speculative at best.

      Just before the half-hour mark, Palace managed to pass their way out and around the Peterborough press inside their own half to set up a slick breakaway.

      The front three of Umolu, Hindolo Mustapha and Zach Marsh combined well to move it up the pitch, with the latter seeing his shot smothered by Nicholas Bilokapic in the Peterborough goal.

      That proved to be Palace’s significant attempt of the half, as the hosts grew into the game and managed to fashion some more chances of their own. Malik Mothersille was teed up by a good run from Abraham Odoh, but Izquierdo and the defence did well to smother his attempt.

      Just before the interval, a driven attempt from Conn-Clarke on the edge of the box was well-stopped by Izquierdo, while another attempt from Mothersille at a narrow angle was held by the ‘keeper.

      Both sides were keen to find the breakthrough after the break, and it went to Peterboroguh just four minutes into the half. Cian Hayes managed to pick out Odoh inside the box after a surging run down the right and his left-footed effort snuck in off the post.

      After going a goal down, Palace almost hit back immediately with Umolu being picked out on the edge of the box by Finley Marjoram. The striker’s shot on the turn was saved by Bilokapic.

      He then turned creator in a strong bit of pressure from Palace just a couple of minutes later, flicking on a pass into the path of Mustapha inside the box, though the Sierra Leone international’s shot was saved once again by Bilokapic.

      The game really opened up after the first goal and the Posh enjoyed chances of their own. Donay O’Brien-Brady’s goal bound effort deflected off two Palace players, though Izquierdo was alert to make the stop.

      In fortuitous fashion just before the hour-mark, the hosts managed to double their lead. A clearance inside the box cannoned back off of Hayes and looped in under the bar.

      Palace were again on the charge after conceding, and this time they managed to pull one back. An excellent ball through the middle from captain Seán Grehan was held up by Umolu and played into Mustapha, who in turn managed to pick out Marsh with a perfectly weighted pass.

      Marsh, one on one with Bilokapic, made no mistake to net his first of the season - finishing well on his left foot to halve the deficit and claw Palace back into the game.

      The hosts dialled up the pressure after conceding, having brought on regular first-teamers on the hour-mark. Mofe Jemide made an excellent goal line clearance to deny one of the substitutes Ricky-Jade Jones, while Izquierdo held onto an effort from substitute Joel Randall.

      In the final 10 minutes, Peterborough added two more to their tally to seal the win and their qualification to the latter stage of the tournament. Harley Mills, also on as a substitute, managed to pick out the top corner, while Odoh notched his second with a dinked effort.

      It wasn’t to be for the Eagles in the end, though they are not completely out of the tournament yet. Should Gillingham beat Stevenage 1-0, Palace will make it through to the round of 32 on goals scored.

      Peterborough: Bilokapic (GK), Mothersille (Randall, 60), de Havilland (Collins, 60), Conn-Clarke (Jones, 60), Odoh, Nevett, Hayes, Sparkes (Mills, 60), Dornelly, O’Brien-Brady, Fernandez (Rose, 82).

      Subs not used: Blackmore (GK), Ajiboye.

      Palace: Izquierdo (GK), Marjoram, Grehan, Holding, Jemide, Gibbard (Grante, 89), Austin (Derry, 63), Browne, Umolu, Mustapha, Marsh.

      Subs not used: Eastwood (GK), Akinwale, Sheridan, Cardines, Williams.

