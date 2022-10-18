Skip navigation
U21s Report: Late Argyle winner ends Eagles’ Papa Johns Trophy run

Match reports
Plymouth Argyle
1
Ennis 90+1'
0
Crystal Palace U21

On a cold Tuesday night at Home Park Crystal Palace Under-21s were defeated by League One leaders Plymouth Argyle. A stoppage time winner from Niall Ennis saw the hosts take all three points and end Palace’s run in this season’s Papa Johns Trophy.

Summary

  • Joe Whitworth, Danny Imray and John-Kymani Gordon were the three changes to the side

  • Neither side could find a breakthrough early on in the half

  • Seán Grehan headed narrowly wide for Palace just before half-time

  • Half-time: Plymouth Argyle 0-0 Crystal Palace

  • Imray and Killian Phillips both came close to opening the scoring for Palace early on in the second-half

  • Whitworth reacted well to deny Bali Mumba and Jack Endacott in quick succession

  • Niall Ennis scored the winner for Plymouth in the 91st minute

  • Full-time: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Crystal Palace

U21 Match Highlights: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Crystal Palace

Just over a week on from the narrow 3-4 defeat at the hands of Everton in the Premier League 2 Division 1, Palace’s Under-21s were on the road to face League One Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Paddy McCarthy made three changes to the side that were edged out in that seven goal thriller at Copers Cope, with Joe Whitworth, Danny Imray and John-Kymani Gordon coming in for Owen Goodman, Tayo Adaramola and Fionn Mooney.

The hosts, who are top of League One, had a chance to take the lead within the opening five minutes. A ball over the top found Jack Endacott in space at the edge of the box, but the winger dragged his shot into the side netting.

This set the precedent for the majority of the first-half as the hosts continued to create half-chances. Efforts from Conor Grant and Will Jenkins Davies were the pick of the hosts’ efforts, though they did not trouble Whitworth’s goal.

Palace’s best attempt of the first-half came late on. Skipper Jack Wells-Morrison floated in a ball from a free-kick which evaded everyone bar Seán Grehan who attacked the far post. The centre-halves’ header back across goal went narrowly wide of the mark.

Killina Phillips also threatened to break the deadlock after getting on the end of a Wells-Morrison corner, however his tame effort was saved by Callum Burton in the Plymouth goal.

After the interval the south Lononders came racing out the blocks in search of the opening goal. Both Imray and Phillips came close, though their respective half-chances did not manage to test Burton.

With an hour gone, The Pilgrims brought on reinforcements from the bench and took control of the game. Loanees Bali Mumba and Finn Azaz swung the momentum in favour of the hosts and created a number of chances.

Whitworth was equal to a Mumba effort from the edge of the box, while he also reacted well to deny Endacott with a quarter of an hour remaining. The Eagles were under immense pressure and managed to hold on into stoppage time before a late sucker punch.

In the first of three minutes added on, second-half substitutes combined as Azaz played Niall Ennis through on goal, the Plymouth No. 11 outmuscled his way into the box and managed to find the corner of the net.

His goal proved to be the difference between the sides as the referee brought an end to proceedings shortly after. The result means the Under-21s finish third in Group M and are knocked out of this season’s Papa Johns Trophy.

Plymouth Argyle: Burton, Scarr, Butcher, Grant (Randell, 61), Cosgrove (Hardie 56), Galloway, Craske (Mumba, 61), Endacott, Halls, Jenkins Davies (Azaz, 56), Roberts (Ennis, 70).

Subs not used: Baker, Pursall.

Crystal Palace: Whitworth, Rodney (Raymond, 83), Imray (Cadogan, 83), Grehan, Watson, Ozoh (Ola-Adebomi, 77), Wells-Morrison, Phillips, Gordon, Akinwale, Omilabu (Mooney, 68).

Subs not used: Izquierdo, Addae.

