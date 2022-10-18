U21s Report: Late Argyle winner ends Eagles’ Papa Johns Trophy run

Just over a week on from the narrow 3-4 defeat at the hands of Everton in the Premier League 2 Division 1, Palace’s Under-21s were on the road to face League One Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Paddy McCarthy made three changes to the side that were edged out in that seven goal thriller at Copers Cope, with Joe Whitworth, Danny Imray and John-Kymani Gordon coming in for Owen Goodman, Tayo Adaramola and Fionn Mooney.

The hosts, who are top of League One, had a chance to take the lead within the opening five minutes. A ball over the top found Jack Endacott in space at the edge of the box, but the winger dragged his shot into the side netting.

This set the precedent for the majority of the first-half as the hosts continued to create half-chances. Efforts from Conor Grant and Will Jenkins Davies were the pick of the hosts’ efforts, though they did not trouble Whitworth’s goal.