U21s Report: Late Argyle winner ends Eagles’ Papa Johns Trophy run

Summary
Joe Whitworth, Danny Imray and John-Kymani Gordon were the three changes to the side
Neither side could find a breakthrough early on in the half
Seán Grehan headed narrowly wide for Palace just before half-time
Half-time: Plymouth Argyle 0-0 Crystal Palace
Imray and Killian Phillips both came close to opening the scoring for Palace early on in the second-half
Whitworth reacted well to deny Bali Mumba and Jack Endacott in quick succession
Niall Ennis scored the winner for Plymouth in the 91st minute
Full-time: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Crystal Palace