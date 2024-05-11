Report: Palace end the season in style with 3-0 win over Reading

Rob Quinn made four changes to the starting XI that lost to West Ham last time out, with Charlie Walker-Smith, Samuel Lusale, Asher Agbinone and Cormac Austin coming in for Finley Marjoram, Matteo Dashi, Ben Casey and Seb Williams.

Palace had already secured 6th place in the U18 Premier League coming into today’s fixture but showed no signs of easing off in their final game of the season, almost taking the lead 30 seconds in.

Some excellent work from Lusale on the right flank saw him beat his marker and fizz in a low cross that Reading defender Boyd Beacroft turned on to his own post.

Another chance came a minute later for Trialist, who had his shot saved by Harrison Rhone. Joseph Gibbard then forced another save from the Royals ‘keeper with a strike from outside the box as the home side struggled to get out of their own half in the early stages.

They soon settled into the game though and posed danger on the break, but it was the Eagles that struck first in the 21st minute. Agbinone was brought down in the penalty area by a late challenge from Emmanuel Osho and converted the resulting spot-kick to give the visitors the lead.

Palace doubled their advantage almost immediately – Luke Browne won the ball back in midfield, played a swift one-two with Gibbard before firing a side-footed effort from well outside the area into the bottom-right corner.