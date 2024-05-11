Report: Palace end the season in style with 3-0 win over Reading

Gibbard continued to test Rhone from outside the area, forcing him to tip a dipping long-range shot over the bar.
Arguably the most impressive aspect of the Eagles’ first half was how they were able to frustrate Reading defensively, snuffing out counter-attacks and preventing any clear cut chances.
The hosts did little to stem the flow of Palace chances after the interval. Agbinone collected a deep cross from Lusale and fired towards the near post but was denied by the boot of Rhone.
Lusale – who caused trouble down the right flank for the home defence throughout – then came agonisingly close to adding a third, hitting the post from inside the box after linking up well with Gibbard on the edge of the area.
Another strike from Agbinone was held by Rhone before Reading had their best chance of the game so far – Joe Barough tried to catch the visitors out with a free kick towards the goalkeeper’s side, though William Eastwood was on hand to push it wide.
The Eagles eventually added their third after Agbinone was once again fouled in the box, with the forward this time tucking the penalty in off the left post in 65th minute for his fifth goal in his last six matches.
Palace almost scored a fourth when Gibbard slipped past three defenders and fed Casey, on as a substitute, though his close-range shot was saved.
Reading substitute Verrell George forced Eastwood into only his second real save of the game in the 77th minute before Palace were reduced to 10 players when Walker-Smith picked up a second yellow card shortly after.
Trialist A came close for the Royals in stoppage time, letting fly from long distance with a strike that was saved by Eastwood, but the Eagles held on to keep a clean sheet and end the 2023/24 season on a high note.
Palace: Eastwood (GK), Grante, Walker-Smith, Browne, Cowin, Austin, King, Gibbard, Lusale, Trialist, Agbinone.
Subs: Hill (GK), S. Williams, Adams-Collman, Lameiras, Casey.