Report: Eagles suffer late defeat as Eze returns to action

Kirby goal disallowed after Rak-Sakyi turned defender inside out

Clyne pulls back for Eze on the edge of the box, but the shot is pulled wide

Butterworth’s goalbound effort is tipped onto the bar by Whitworth

The referee awards Blackburn a penalty for handball, but Whitworth saves

HT: Palace 0-0 Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn open the scoring, Saadi tapping in at the far-post after a corner was flicked on.

Kirby is twice denied, first by the inside of the post and moments later by a goal-line clearance.

O’Brien climbs highest but his header is cleared off the line after beating the ‘keeper.

Kirby brings Palace level with a neat finish from the angle.

Butterworth restores Blackburn's lead late on with a confident volley.

FT: Palace 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

There was plenty of attention on the show-pitch at the brand new Academy facility, as Eberechi Eze took to the field in a Crystal Palace shirt for the first time in five months, the next step in his lengthy rehabilitation from injury.

Alongside him in the starting lineup were fellow first-teamers Martin Kelly and Nathaniel Clyne, watched over by manager Patrick Vieira and teammates Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise.

Palace started with great intent, building quickly from the back. Whitworth displayed his confidence on the ball on numerous occasions, setting Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in on the right to find David Omilabu, but his shot was blocked.

Eze began to be more influential. Passing two defenders on a familiarly mazy run, he fed Rak-Sakyi, who turned his defender inside out before feeding Nya Kirby to finish. Long before the ball was in the back of the net, however, the whistle had gone, Rak-Sakyi adjudged to have fouled the defender to the bemusement of the Palace bench.

Still pouring forwards, this time Kirby found Clyne with space to advance on the right. The experienced full-back looked up and picked out Eze, but the shot was pulled wide.