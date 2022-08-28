Report: Palace Women top table with 3-0 Coventry victory

Summary

The hosts begin on the offensive, pushing their guests back from kick-off

Palace striker Molly Sharpe set her side ahead in the 45th-minute assisted by Anna Filbey

Coventry produced several attempts on target saved by goalkeeper Fran Kitching

Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Coventry United

Coventry take two free-kicks in the early stages of the second-half

Annabel Blanchard takes Palace 2-0 up in the 63rd minute

In the 91st minute, Elise Hughes bags a third Palace goal

Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Coventry United

The 22/23 season continued in fine form at Hayes Lane when Palace Women played Coventry United Ladies for their second game of the campaign. With both teams coming off the back of 1-0 wins, this Saturday evening clash was anyone’s to win, but Palace secured the victory 3-0.

The hosts began on the front foot and dominated possession throughout the first-half with multiple attempts on target narrowly missed as Coventry goalkeeper Jodie Whiteman collected them each time. The seventh minute saw a strike from Blanchard inside the box go just wide of goal. Minutes later teamwork from Haines and Blanchard resulted in another clear chance at goal ruled offside.

Coventry began the game defensively, but in the 26th minute had Palace fans on the edge of their seats when they produced a curling shot at goal which goalkeeper Fran Kitching saved high and to the right. This was mirrored in the 42nd minute when once again Kitching was forced to react quickly to Coventry attacking inside the box, saving from the bottom-right corner to protect Palace’s clean sheet.

Just as energy levels started to settle towards the end of the first-half, Sharpe sent Palace one up in the 45th minute as Filbey dominated in the penalty area before passing to Sharpe who struck into the bottom-left corner, putting Palace ahead at the break.