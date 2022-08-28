Skip navigation
Report: Palace Women win two from two with 3-0 Coventry victory

Match reports
Crystal Palace Women
3
Sharpe 45'
Blanchard 64'
Hughes 90+1'
0
Coventry United Ladies

Crystal Palace Women took on Coventry United Ladies for their second game of the season and made it two wins from two with a 3-0 triumph.

Summary

  • The hosts begin on the offensive, pushing their guests back from kick-off
  • Palace striker Molly Sharpe set her side ahead in the 45th-minute assisted by Anna Filbey
  • Coventry produced several attempts on target saved by goalkeeper Fran Kitching
  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Coventry United
  • Coventry take two free-kicks in the early stages of the second-half
  • Annabel Blanchard takes Palace 2-0 up in the 63rd minute
  • In the 91st minute, Elise Hughes bags a third Palace goal
  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Coventry United

The 22/23 season continued in fine form at Hayes Lane when Palace Women played Coventry United Ladies for their second game of the campaign. With both teams coming off the back of 1-0 wins, this Saturday evening clash was anyoneâ€™s to win, but Palace secured the victory 3-0.

The hosts began on the front foot and dominated possession throughout the first-half with multiple attempts on target narrowly missed as Coventry goalkeeper Jodie Whiteman collected them each time. The seventh minute saw a strike from Blanchard inside the box go just wide of goal. Minutes later teamwork from Haines and Blanchard resulted in another clear chance at goal ruled offside.

Coventry began the game defensively, but in the 26th minute had Palace fans on the edge of their seats when they produced a curling shot at goal which goalkeeper Fran Kitching saved high and to the right. This was mirrored in the 42nd minute when once again Kitching was forced to react quickly to Coventry attacking inside the box, saving from the bottom-right corner to protect Palaceâ€™s clean sheet.

Just as energy levels started to settle towards the end of the first-half, Sharpe sent Palace one up in the 45th minute as Filbey dominated in the penalty area before passing to Sharpe who struck into the bottom-left corner, putting Palace ahead at the break.

Palace made changes entering the second half, substituting goalscorer Sharpe for Elise Hughes. It would prove to be a smart addition. Palace began confidently and still maintained possession, but Coventry were not giving in easily. They looked strong and united defensively, and produced multiple near misses where Kitching battled on in goal, saving an overhead in the 55th minute.

The early part of the second-half saw Coventry push on offensively as they won two free kicks in the fifty-second and fifty-ninth minute, however these came to nothing and Palace began to break though the visiting defence.

The Eagles continued pressing forward and Blanchard almost took them 2-0 up when she shot from inside the box, but Whiteman protected the Coventry goal and the deficit remained at one.

The 80th minute saw Palace make three further substitutions: Kirsty Barton replaced Chloe Arthur, Ellie Noble came onto the pitch for Kirsten Reilly, and Hollie Olding took over from Polly Doran.

In the 63rd minute striker Blanchard completed her mission and took Palace 2-0 after delivering the ball straight into the bottom right corner, sending fans into a chorus of Glad All Over.

Kitching again safely protected Palaceâ€™s clean sheet in the 84th minute when Coventryâ€™s Hayley Hoare produced a long range shot high in the centre of goal.

Still on the attack, Palace headed again for their guests. In the 91st minute Hughes secured victory with a goal after a scuffle near the box with multiple shots on target, finalising the game as a deserved 3-0 win to Palace.

Palace Women now look onwards to Sunday, 11th September where they will take on Birmingham City Women at St. Andrewâ€™s Stadium.

Their next home game will be at Selhurst Park on September 18th. You can buy tickets to back the team here, or grab a Womenâ€™s Season Ticket here!

Palace: Kitching, Johnson, Everett, Filbey, Arthur (Barton 80), Doran (Olding 80), Reilly (Noble 79), Haines (Guyatt 68), Sharpe (Hughes 45), Blanchard, Sibley.

Subs not used: Negri, Waldie.

Coventry United: Whiteman, Bartle, Gane, Hoare, Alexandrer, Mann (Rabjohn 74), Jhamat (Milne-Redhead 86), Will, Orhodoxu (Davies 67), Morris, Dudley-Jones (Wiseman 67).

Subs not used: Thomas, Smith.

