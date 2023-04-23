Report: Brilliant Palace put four past Lewes

Summary:

One change for Palace's final home game of the season, Fliss Gibbons replacing the injured Kirsten Reilly

Molly Sharpe strikes for Eagles after just three minutes

Hollie Olding rockets in a second soon inside ten minutes

Kenzie Weir draws a foul in the box after 40 minutes; Lewes pull one back from a penalty

Elise Hughes shoved over on the stroke of half-time, Coral Haines converting the spot-kick

HT: Palace 3-1 Lewes

Defences on top in a tighter second-half

Palace give Lewes a few close calls

Injury to Lewes' Emily Kraft sees 15 added minutes

Rianna Dean gets Palace's fourth in injury-time

FT: Palace 4-1 Lewes

Palace were once again consistent in their starting line-up this week, with Reilly replaced by Gibbons due to an injury.

Looking to sign off at home this season with style, Palace dominated the opening minutes.

Molly Sharpe put the Eagles ahead inside three minutes, spotting an opening towards the goal and committing to it, beating three players and finishing well to secure the first goal.

The Eagles' energy was high, and seven minutes later, goalscorer turned provider, Sharpe providing a brilliant pull-back towards Olding who powered home their second goal of the afternoon.

After a bright start, the game settled down for its next quarter, other than one timely interception from Aimee Everett to prevent Lewes' access to goal.

The ball stayed consistently in the middle of the pitch for a substantial amount of time, as both defences were on high alert.

Lewes did threaten briefly on the break after one Palace corner, but captain Annabel Johnson promptly slid through and cut the ball out of its tracks.

Five minutes before the interval, the game exploded into life again, as Lewes' Kenzie Weir managed to draw a foul in the penalty area which Grace Palmer converted.

But moments later, Palace's Elise Hughes was shoved over in the penalty area herself. Coral Haines took the kick, and managed convert it to secure the third goal for the Eagles with no hesitation.