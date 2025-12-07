Report: Dominant Palace put three past Birmingham

Summary:
- Sharpe is handed her first start since returning from injury, while goalkeeper Emilia De La Rue Browne is included in the squad for the first time.
- 5: Flowing Palace move sees Cato square the ball to Hughes, who sees her shot blocked
- 17: Everett is dispossessed but Birmingham cannot convert the chance
- 27: Intricate move ends up in a fine Weerden cross, but no-one is there to finish
- 28: Palace go close once again after Howat was played in behind, but the 'keeper does well to smother the ball
- 40: Great work from Weerden on the left-wing to find Sharpe in the box, but Thomas saves her effort well
- 43: GOAL - Sharpe scores with a wonderful chip to give Palace the lead
- HT: Palace 1-0 Birmingham
- 50: Sharpe carves out a fantastic opportunity for Howat who taps wide from close out
- 53: Wonderful one-two sees Blanchard brought down in the box, but the referee waves away the claims
- 59: Harrison-Murray's shot goes wide after a fine ball from the right wing
- 60: Blanchard is clean through but Thomas makes a great save to deny Palace's Player of the Month
- 62: Yañez saves a fierce effort from outside the box onto the bar and away for a corner
- 70: GOAL - Blanchard scores directly from a free-kick on the edge of the box
- 71: Cato sets Blanchard free, but Thomas saves well again
- 72: GOAL - Hopcroft makes it three with a sensational strike from outside the box
- 75: Sharpe almost makes it four after a dizzying run, but the Birmingham defence manages to block the shot
- 78: Stunning stop from Yañez keeps it at 3-0
- 86: Another brilliant Yañez save preserves Palace's clean sheet
- FT: Palace 3-0 Birmingham