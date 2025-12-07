Report: Dominant Palace put three past Birmingham

The signs were there early on for Palace, after Elise Hughes nearly put the Eagles 1-0 up on five minutes after a fine cross from My Cato, but the Wales international saw her shot blocked.

Kirsty Howat managed to get in behind the Birmingham defence on 28 minutes, but Blues goakeeper Lucy Thomas saved well to deny the Scotland international.

40 minutes in and Palace could have had their opener again, with Sharpe meeting Ashleigh Weerden's fine cross in the centre of the box, but Thomas saved well once again.

The hosts were creating chance after chance in South London, and eventually the dominance told on 43 minutes.

Aimee Everett pinged a perfect pass over the top for Sharpe to run onto, and the attacker collected the ball and dinked Thomas superbly to make it 1-0.

It was her first goal since returning from injury, and the delight was written across her face as she was mobbed by her teammates.