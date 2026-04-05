Report: Early goal earns Palace another crucial win

Jo Potter's side made it an astonishing 11 wins from 13 games, after Kirsty Howat's early goal secured a 1-0 home win against Ipswich.

Ipswich pushed forward to try and grab an equaliser, but the Palace defence held on to claim another league clean sheet.

The only goal of the game came in the 16th minute, with Howat scoring her second in as many games.

Ashleigh Weerden took a corner short to Howat, and after a quick one-two, the Scotland international let fly from around 18 yards out.

Her effort proved too high for Negri and dipped just under the bar, giving the Eagles an early lead.

The goal also marked Weerden's ninth league assist of the season, drawing her level with Kosovare Asllani's record that was set in the then-named Women's Championship last year.