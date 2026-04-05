Report: Early goal earns Palace another crucial win

Summary:
Newell is handed her debut whilst Napier misses out with injury.
- 7: Weerden whips a ball in which Howat gets her head to, but the ball deflects away for a corner
- 16: GOAL - Weerden takes a quick corner to Howat, whose dipping effort beats Negri
- 24: Larkin has the ball in the net, but the lineswoman's flag goes up
- 30: The ball richochets favourably to Weerden whose snapshot is just over the bar
- 40: More great work from Weerden sees the ball land on the penalty spot, but no-one is there to convert
- HT: Palace 1 - 0 Ipswich
- 49: Larkin beats three defenders with a mazy run, but can't quite get her final pass right
- 53: Larkin turns and shoots in the box, but it is well held by Negri
- 66: Cheap Palace giveaway leads to a dangerous Ipswich break, but Everett is on hand to clear the danger
- 78: Dangerous Weerden free-kick is well-held by Negri
- 83: Larkin rattles the crossbar after a well-worked corner routine
- 87: Hughes heads just wide
- FT: Palace 1 - 0 Ipswich