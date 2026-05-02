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      Report: Extraordinary Eagles crush Portsmouth to bounce back into WSL

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace Women
      6
      Sharpe 11'
      Weerden 47' 55'
      Howat 57'
      Blanchard 64'
      Hughes 69'
      1
      Portsmouth Women
      Hornby 3'

      Crystal Palace sealed promotion back to the Women’s Super League with a sensational 6-1 win over Portsmouth at the VBS Community Stadium, Jo Potter’s Eagles bouncing back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

      Going into the final day with a plethora of scenarios possible – including a shot at the league title – the Eagles fought back from an early goal against Portsmouth to secure the three points they needed to claim promotion in some style.

      Goals from Molly Sharpe, Ashleigh Weerden (two), Kirsty Howat, Annabel Blanchard and Elise Hughes capped an outstanding Palace performance in a must-win match in Sutton.

      With Birmingham beating Charlton at the Valley, Palace ultimately finished second – winning their place back in the Women’s Super League at the first time of asking in front of a jubilant crowd in South London.

      Summary:

      • Two changes for Palace on the final day, with Nolan and Littlejohn starting in Sutton.
      • 3 - Goal: Hornby provides gives Portsmouth with a shock lead straight from a corner.
      • 4: Larkin and Sharpe have close-range efforts kept out as Palace seek a response.
      • 6: Weerden hits the side-netting as Eagles.
      • 11 – GOAL: Sharpe slams home to restore parity for dominant Palace.
      • 16: Blanchard hits the bar with a fabulous solo effort and Littejohn’s curled is saved.
      • 29: Sharpe smashes into the side-netting from a tight angle as Eagles hunt next goal.
      • 40: Swaby’s strike flashes over with chances drying up as half-time approaches.
      • HT: Palace 1-1 Portsmouth
      • Brown comes on for Littlejohn at half-time.
      • 47 – GOAL: Brown slips Weerden in, and the forward rounds ‘the keeper and slots home.
      • 50: Blanchard tests Gray’s handling before Everett side-foots against the woodwork.
      • 52: Brown then has an effort blocked as Palace pile on the pressure.
      • 55 – GOAL: Weerden brings down Brown’s diagonal pass and finishes emphatically.
      • 57 – GOAL: Howat slams home a fourth from the edge of the box as Weerden breaks assist record.
      • 63: Everett makes a fine last-ditch challenge on Shepherd.
      • 65 – GOAL: Blanchard breaks away from Cato’s pass to slot home Palace’s fifth.
      • 69 – GOAL: Hughes heads home a sixth from Brown’s cross.
      • 85: Larkin lifts the ball over Gray, but wide of the near post.
      • FT: Palace 6-1 Portsmouth
      • PALACE WOMEN WIN AUTOMATIC PROMOTION TO THE WSL!

      It all came down to this – and whilst the various scenarios surrounding where they would ultimately finish in the table were plentiful, the top line was simple enough: win against Portsmouth, and Crystal Palace would be back in the Women’s Super League at the first time of asking.

      The two teams’ form books were contrasting ahead of kick-off at a sun swept VBS Community Stadium, with Jo Potter’s Palace having won 11 of their 13 previous  matches to propel themselves into contention for promotion, and bottom side Portsmouth relegated last weekend, with just one win in the same timeframe.

      But football is rarely so simple, and it was the visitors – somewhat against the script of the expectant huge crowd – who took a shock early lead inside three minutes at the VBS Community Stadium.

      Seconds after Ava Rowbotham’s long-distance effort was brilliantly turned over the bar by Shae Yañez at full stretch, Meg Hornby stepped up to take the corner – and managed to bend it high over everyone inside the box, and into the far top corner.

      Palace’s response was immediate.

      Within a minute of falling behind, Ashleigh Weerden pounced on a loose touch from Annie Wilding and drove into the box. Squaring for Abbie Larkin, the Republic of Ireland international’s placed effort was kept out well by goalkeeper Jessica Gray.

      The ball came back into the area from Kirsty Howat towards Molly Sharpe at the far post, and her effort from close range was similarly kept out by Gray’s legs. Moments later, from a similar angle, Weerden hit the side-netting from a promising position.

      It truly only felt like a matter of time, and the equaliser duly arrived on 11 minutes. Annabel Blanchard – fresh from celebrating 100 Palace appearances last weekend – square for Sharpe, whose first placed effort was blocked.

      The ball looped up and was prodded back by Larkin into Sharpe’s path – the No. 8 smashing home the equaliser from close range.

      The chances kept on coming, and five minutes later, it was Blanchard who almost scored a Goal of the Season contender on the final day of the campaign, shimmying past two players on the edge of the box and arcing a delightful out-swinger of an effort – over the ‘keeper, but also sadly against the top of the bar.

      Palace kept the ball alive and, after some sharp passing, worked it to Ruesha Littlejohn. On her right foot, she curled towards the top corner, with Gray springing to her left to turn the ball round the post.

      The seaside visitors had weathered Palace’s early storm, and chances became rarer in the first-half thereon, although Sharpe – from a tight angle – and Larkin – from distance – both threatened.

      Indeed, the clearest remaining chance of the period came on 40 minutes, but Allyson Swaby – inside the box, but from a narrow angle – swept over the bar after Portsmouth failed to clear Blanchard’s delivery.

      That was as good as the first-half got – although with Birmingham one up against Charlton at the Valley at that stage, the Eagles were still on course for a second-place finish and, with it, promotion.

      But Palace were determined to remain masters of their own destiny – with Lola Brown’s introduction off the bench at half-time the spark to their flame.

      Mere seconds after the 18-year-old midfielder had tested Gray’s low handling, the midfielder picked up a loose ball in the centre of the park and provided an inch-perfect slide-rule pass for Weerden to run onto.

      There was still plenty of work for the forward to do from a tight angle – but Weerden’s touch past Gray, and her accurate finish from a tricky angle, were symptomatic of a player at the very top of her game.

      It was a goal which sparked jubilation around the VBS – but the Eagles weren’t done yet. Not by a long way.

      Palace peppered the Portsmouth goalmouth for the next 10 minutes; Blanchard tested Gray from a tight angle, Aimee Everett side-footed instinctively against the crossbar from close range, and Brown had a placed shot blocked inside the box.

      On 55 minutes, it was three – another excellent assist for Brown, whose cross-field ball was pulled down by Weerden. Steadying herself, the forward produced a composed finish across goal.

      Palace, as the saying goes so often these days goes, were on their way.

      Two minutes later – still just before the hour mark – it was four, Howat controlling Weerden’s pull-back towards the edge of the box and emphatically dispatching a low rocket into the bottom corner. Gray barely moved.

      The cross was a landmark for Weerden, as she moved into double figures for assists for the season – a record-breaking 10th assist seeing her the become the first-ever player to achieve that feat in WSL2.

      Portsmouth briefly threatened in response, with a fine last-ditch tackle from Everett preventing Lucy Shepherd from notching a consolation – but straight up the other end Palace went, and My Cato fed Blanchard who, granted the freedom of Sutton, strolled through and stroked a fifth goal beyond Gray.

      And the goals kept on coming, Brown registering her third assist inside 24 minutes not long after. The 18-year-old, this time on the left, clipped in a delightful cross; second-half substitute Elise Hughes, peeling away at the back post, nodded home with glee.

      Portsmouth, to their credit, did rally, stemming the flow of clear opportunities, although Palace only ever looked likely to add to their tally from thereon in.

      With Birmingham at that stage having added a second at the Valley, only a cricket score would have won Palace the title – but five goals up in their own must-win encounter, the Eagles knew promotion was all but assured.

      Still in outside contention to win the WSL2 Golden Boot, Larkin went close to getting on the scoresheet with a lofted effort over Gray – finding the side-netting.

      No matter – there had been so much to celebrate elsewhere on a day of sun, scintillating Palace football and, ultimately, celebration.

      Palace Women were back in the big-time – exactly where they deserved to be.

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Swaby, Everett, Nolan, Sharpe (Newell, 71), Littlejohn (Brown, HT), Cato (Arthur, 71), Weerden, Blanchard, Larkin (Brady, 87), Howat (Hughes, 61)

      Subs: Annets (GK), De La Rue Browne (GK), Lee, Moynihan.

      Portsmouth: Gray (GK), Bull, Barker, Rowbotham (Coan, 65), Hornby, Shepherd (Jones, 85), Wilding, Nixon (Dahou, 65), Estcourt, Peacock (Younger, 82), Milner (Young, 86).

      Subs: Erhabor (GK), Woolley, Pitman, Sheffield.

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