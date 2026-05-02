Report: Extraordinary Eagles crush Portsmouth to bounce back into WSL

Going into the final day with a plethora of scenarios possible – including a shot at the league title – the Eagles fought back from an early goal against Portsmouth to secure the three points they needed to claim promotion in some style.
Goals from Molly Sharpe, Ashleigh Weerden (two), Kirsty Howat, Annabel Blanchard and Elise Hughes capped an outstanding Palace performance in a must-win match in Sutton.
With Birmingham beating Charlton at the Valley, Palace ultimately finished second – winning their place back in the Women’s Super League at the first time of asking in front of a jubilant crowd in South London.
Summary:
- Two changes for Palace on the final day, with Nolan and Littlejohn starting in Sutton.
- 3 - Goal: Hornby provides gives Portsmouth with a shock lead straight from a corner.
- 4: Larkin and Sharpe have close-range efforts kept out as Palace seek a response.
- 6: Weerden hits the side-netting as Eagles.
- 11 – GOAL: Sharpe slams home to restore parity for dominant Palace.
- 16: Blanchard hits the bar with a fabulous solo effort and Littejohn’s curled is saved.
- 29: Sharpe smashes into the side-netting from a tight angle as Eagles hunt next goal.
- 40: Swaby’s strike flashes over with chances drying up as half-time approaches.
- HT: Palace 1-1 Portsmouth
- Brown comes on for Littlejohn at half-time.
- 47 – GOAL: Brown slips Weerden in, and the forward rounds ‘the keeper and slots home.
- 50: Blanchard tests Gray’s handling before Everett side-foots against the woodwork.
- 52: Brown then has an effort blocked as Palace pile on the pressure.
- 55 – GOAL: Weerden brings down Brown’s diagonal pass and finishes emphatically.
- 57 – GOAL: Howat slams home a fourth from the edge of the box as Weerden breaks assist record.
- 63: Everett makes a fine last-ditch challenge on Shepherd.
- 65 – GOAL: Blanchard breaks away from Cato’s pass to slot home Palace’s fifth.
- 69 – GOAL: Hughes heads home a sixth from Brown’s cross.
- 85: Larkin lifts the ball over Gray, but wide of the near post.
- FT: Palace 6-1 Portsmouth
- PALACE WOMEN WIN AUTOMATIC PROMOTION TO THE WSL!