Report: Extraordinary Eagles crush Portsmouth to bounce back into WSL

It all came down to this – and whilst the various scenarios surrounding where they would ultimately finish in the table were plentiful, the top line was simple enough: win against Portsmouth, and Crystal Palace would be back in the Women’s Super League at the first time of asking.

The two teams’ form books were contrasting ahead of kick-off at a sun swept VBS Community Stadium, with Jo Potter’s Palace having won 11 of their 13 previous matches to propel themselves into contention for promotion, and bottom side Portsmouth relegated last weekend, with just one win in the same timeframe.

But football is rarely so simple, and it was the visitors – somewhat against the script of the expectant huge crowd – who took a shock early lead inside three minutes at the VBS Community Stadium.

Seconds after Ava Rowbotham’s long-distance effort was brilliantly turned over the bar by Shae Yañez at full stretch, Meg Hornby stepped up to take the corner – and managed to bend it high over everyone inside the box, and into the far top corner.

Palace’s response was immediate.