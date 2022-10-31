Report: Palace beat Durham through Filbey screamer and Kitching penalty save

Summary
- Kirsten Reilly goes close in attempting to open the scoring
- Anna Filbey bags for Palace with a sensational effort
- Fran Kitching saves a penalty moments before half-time
- Half-time: Durham 0-1 Crystal Palace
- Durham Women’s Sarah Robson heads narrowly wide to the right of goal
- Kitching blocks two Durham corners to secure a clean sheet
- Full-time: Durham 0-1 Crystal Palace
On Sunday Crystal Palace travelled north to Durham where they ended the month on a high to sit fourth in the FA Women’s Championship. Palace were on top form as their defence held strong against the hosts to ensure a single, spectacular Anna Filbey strike was enough to secure three points.
Shortly after the game kicked-off Palace ‘keeper Fran Kitching safely collected a header from Durham to cut-out the game’s first chance of note. Opportunities to score continued to fall early on however as Palace’s Shauna Guyatt darted down the left-wing only to be intercepted by the home defence.