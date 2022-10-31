Report: Palace beat Durham through Filbey screamer and Kitching penalty save

Durham gained possession and at the other end of the pitch had a chance to peg Palace back, but Fran Kitching was quick on her feet and leapt across goal to guard her net. She remained on high alert to return to the air and intercept a Wildcats header in the box.

Returning fire, Guyatt was adamant to create another chance at scoring as she produced a stinging strike that went wide of the goal. But Palace retained their determination.

Chloe Peplow gained possession of the ball and worked with Fliss Gibbons who went full force towards goal and into the box. Bearing down with the ball at her feet Gibbons was soon denied by Durham ‘keeper Naoisha McAloon, who mopped up ball.

The game grew tense as half-time neared for the well-matched teams. With the clock ticking towards the break Palace Women pushed themselves ahead through a whopping strike from Anna Filbey outside the box in the 44th-minute. The remarkable half-volley sailed high over McAloon after Durham failed to clear their lines with Filbey lurking at the edge of the box.

Moments before the restart it seemed as if Filbey’s effort was about to be undone when Durham received a penalty after Robson was brought down in the box. Beth Hepple stepped up to strike it and pull the Wildcats level but Kitching again came to Palace’s rescue with an excellent stop that tipped the ball onto the post and away to safety.

Half-time came soon after and Palace could take a breather after a hard-fought half that saw them ahead.