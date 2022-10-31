Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Report: Palace beat Durham through Filbey screamer and Kitching penalty save

Match reports
Durham Women
0
1
Crystal Palace Women
Filbey 44'

Crystal Palace Women returned to winning ways against Durham by beating the Wildcats 1-0 thanks to an Anna Filbey screamer and Fran Kitching penalty save. Palace had started the season with four consecutive victories followed by two defeats, so getting back on track was crucial for Dean Davenport’s side.

Summary

  • Kirsten Reilly goes close in attempting to open the scoring
  • Anna Filbey bags for Palace with a sensational effort
  • Fran Kitching saves a penalty moments before half-time
  • Half-time: Durham 0-1 Crystal Palace
  • Durham Women’s Sarah Robson heads narrowly wide to the right of goal
  • Kitching blocks two Durham corners to secure a clean sheet
  • Full-time: Durham 0-1 Crystal Palace

On Sunday Crystal Palace travelled north to Durham where they ended the month on a high to sit fourth in the FA Women’s Championship. Palace were on top form as their defence held strong against the hosts to ensure a single, spectacular Anna Filbey strike was enough to secure three points.

Shortly after the game kicked-off Palace ‘keeper Fran Kitching safely collected a header from Durham to cut-out the game’s first chance of note. Opportunities to score continued to fall early on however as Palace’s Shauna Guyatt darted down the left-wing only to be intercepted by the home defence.

Women's match highlights: Durham 0-1 Crystal Palace

Durham gained possession and at the other end of the pitch had a chance to peg Palace back, but Fran Kitching was quick on her feet and leapt across goal to guard her net. She remained on high alert to return to the air and intercept a Wildcats header in the box.

Returning fire, Guyatt was adamant to create another chance at scoring as she produced a stinging strike that went wide of the goal. But Palace retained their determination.

Chloe Peplow gained possession of the ball and worked with Fliss Gibbons who went full force towards goal and into the box. Bearing down with the ball at her feet Gibbons was soon denied by Durham ‘keeper Naoisha McAloon, who mopped up ball.

The game grew tense as half-time neared for the well-matched teams. With the clock ticking towards the break Palace Women pushed themselves ahead through a whopping strike from Anna Filbey outside the box in the 44th-minute. The remarkable half-volley sailed high over McAloon after Durham failed to clear their lines with Filbey lurking at the edge of the box.

Moments before the restart it seemed as if Filbey’s effort was about to be undone when Durham received a penalty after Robson was brought down in the box. Beth Hepple stepped up to strike it and pull the Wildcats level but Kitching again came to Palace’s rescue with an excellent stop that tipped the ball onto the post and away to safety.

Half-time came soon after and Palace could take a breather after a hard-fought half that saw them ahead.

Returning for the second-half, Palace’s lead needed guarding carefully as Durham continued to seek their equaliser. Kitching remained on form, powerfully punching away from a home corner to protect her goal.

The second-half continued to Palace holding their lead with resilience, and as they approached full-time Durham stepped up their efforts.

In the 88th-minute they gained a free kick which went just a few feet over the Palace net in perhaps their closest chance since the penalty.

They couldn’t break through the Palace backline however and at full-time Palace were in high spirits, returning to victory and notching their 12th point from seven. Next up the team hosts Sheffield United at Hayes Lane.

Durham: McAloon (GK), Robert (Ayre 75), Robson, Salicki, Christon, Hepple, Bradley, Hardy, Lambert (Farrugia 74), Clarke, Galloway (Crosthwaite 68).

Subs not used: Borthwick (GK), Wilson.

Palace: Kitching (GK), Filbey (Waldie 45), Doran, Gibbons, Johnson, Everett, Guyatt (Hughes 79), Reilly, Blanchard (Noble 83), Peplow, Sharpe (Bailey-Gayle 68).

Subs not used: Negri (GK), Arthur, Olding, Barton, Haines.

Related News

More News