Report: Haines brace secures all three points in seven-goal thriller

Summary
- Palace get off to a perfect start in the opening minute as Coral Haines scores from the spot
- The Eagles double their lead through Charley Clifford 15 minutes in
- Siohban Wilson hits the crossbar directly from a corner moments later
- The Robins pull one back five minutes before half-time
- Kirsty Barton finishes brilliantly for Palace’s third in stoppage time
- Half-time: Crystal Palace 3-1 Bristol City
- Barton adds another for the Eagles just after half-time
- Bristol City pull one back through Simran Jhamat
- Aggie Beever-Jones heads in another for the Robins in the 90th minute
- Palace hold on to secure all three points
- Full-time: Crystal Palace 4-3 Bristol City