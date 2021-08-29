Report: Haines brace secures all three points in seven-goal thriller

The Eagles were welcomed back to Hayes Lane, for their first game of their new season, by the returning fans who were in full voice.

Encouraged by the fans, the Palace pressed forward straight from kick-off and won a penalty after Siohban Wilson was brought down inside the box.

Coral Haines stepped up from the 12-yards and made no mistake to give the Eagles a perfect start with just a minute on the clock.

The Eagles settled into the game after taking the lead and won a succession of corners. They capitalised on these corners a quarter of an hour in through Charley Clifford, the midfielder got the final touch of a goalmouth scramble to double the advantage for the Eagles.

Wilson nearly added another for the Eagles moments later as she rattled the crossbar directly from her own corner.