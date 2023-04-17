Report: Palace Women lose out to Birmingham in seesaw match

Summary

Annabel Johnson and Coral Haines return to the starting XI for penultimate home game of the season

Lizzie Waldie out through injury

Palace start with attacking intent

Birmingham move in control with three goals in six minutes

As Palace found their footing, Haines scored their first goal on 35 minutes

Molly Sharpe secures a second goal for the Eagles just before half-time

HT: Palace 2-3 Birmingham City

Second-half starts at a fast pace

Filbey goes close as Eagles search for an equaliser

Walker seals the game for Birmingham midway through the period

FT: Palace 2-4 Birmingham City

This week there was a change-up in the starting XI, with Annabel Johnson making her return as captain, along with Coral Haines making her return after missing the game against Sunderland with injury. Lizzie Waldie missed out with her own injury.

Looking to avenge their defeat to Birmingham a month ago, Palace made a strong start, dominating in the first few minutes with their tactical decision making.

The Eagles were very quick on their feet to get the ball down to their attacking third, with Polly Doran finding Molly Sharpe inside the box - the striker slicing wide of the mark.

Sadly, however, the hosts responded in emphatic fashion.

Within minutes of that opportunity, Birmingham's Charlie Devlin swiftly managed to gain possession of the ball and weaved her way through on goal, where she played it towards Jade Pennock who slid it straight in.

Only three minutes later, Birmingham took command. Claudia Walker's first effort hit the post, but to her advantage she close to the goal, which allowed her to tap straight into the middle of the net.

And moments later, the Blues picked up the pace further. Pennock assisted Lucy Quinn in converting from close range, Birmingham striking three times all within the space of six minutes.

Palace’s determination and energy did not subside, but Pennock came close to adding a fourth, firing wide after being played in by Walker.

In response, Anna Filbey had an effort from range saved by Lucy Thomas, having seen her initial free-kick blocked.