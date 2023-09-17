Report: Late equaliser denies Palace Women at Sunderland

Summary:

Palace head coach Kaminski names an unchanged XI from the record win over Durham

Hughes heads home early on to open the scoring

Palace controlling proceedings with Bailey-Gayle twice trying her luck from distance

Skipper Everett makes crucial block to deny Dear from close range.

Sharpe almost finds the corner with a right-footed effort

HT: Sunderland 0-1 Palace

Sunderland create opportunities from the right with both Dear and Ejupi heading over

Moan makes impressive saves to deny Palace half-time subs Dennis and Blanchard

Westrup equalises in the 90th minute, heading in following a free-kick

Scarr almost gives Sunderland the lead in injury time, firing wide

FT: Sunderland 1-1 Palace

In the wake of their tremendous 9-1 win against Durham the previous week, table-topping Palace arrived at Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season against second-place Sunderland, who also entered the game without defeat – or indeed without conceding a goal.

The Eagles needed to withstand some early pressure from the hosts, including a wide free-kick from Katie Kitching, which forced Natalia Negri into action, doing well to manage the bodies in front of her.

It wouldn’t take long for Palace to find their footing however, as a breakaway initiated by Paige Bailey-Gayle resulted in Annabel Blanchard floating a wonderfully weighted cross into the area for Elise Hughes to nod home her sixth goal of the season – after just four appearances – on the eight-minute mark.

A few minutes later Blanchard was providing the creative spark again, this time playing through Bailey-Gayle, whose shot deflected wide.

Palace kept up the pressure and it was Bailey-Gayle looking to strike yet again as the Jamaica international’s first-time effort from 18 yards flew just over.

The game opened up as it entered the latter stages of the first-half, and Sunderland continued to offer a set-piece threat while, at the other end, Kirsten Reilly registered a shot on target.

Moments later Reilly was required at the other end to make a fantastic sliding challenge to deny Grace Ede a one-on-one chance.

Sunderland’s best chance of the half came three minutes from the break, some neat play down the right saw Katie Kitching’s low cross parried by Negri into the path of Dear, but Aimee Everett was there to make a crucial block.

A minute later Molly Sharpe thought she had caught Moan out at her near post, but the winger’s whipped effort graced the side-netting.