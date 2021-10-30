Report: Zaha and Gallagher strike to secure stunning win at Man City

-
Palace take an early lead after Wilfried Zaha capitalised on a City mistake.
Guaita saves well as Rodri volleys powerfully from close-range.
Laporte is shown a straight red card after hauling down Zaha, as he raced through on goal.
HT: Man City 0-1 Palace
Rodri sweeps over the crossbar from six-yards out
Jesus scores after an exquisite piece of skill from Foden, but VAR rules the goal out for offside.
Ayew creates shooting space in the penalty area, but fires over the top.
Gallagher dummies past Dias and shoots powerfully, but Ederson pushes it away.
Palace break forwards via Olise, who lays off Gallagher to make it 2-0.
FT: Man City 0-2 Palace
Sky-blue shirts hared after the visitors straight from kick-off, as Pep Guardiola’s high-pressing Manchester City side looked to gain momentum, but Palace weren’t afraid to push forward themselves, and began hunting for possession. Soon, it paid dividends.
Latching onto a loose pass, Wilfried Zaha raced forwards in the Man City half, working the ball out to Conor Gallagher in support. The midfielder drew the City defender before slipping Zaha back in, one-on-one with Ederson – he made no mistake with the finish.
It was no more than they deserved for their fast start, and the pressure continued as City looked to respond. Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish bobbed and weaved as they searched for an opening, but Palace’s defence held firm much to the chagrin of an increasingly frustrated home support.
City were looking increasingly dangerous as the game approached the half-hour mark, Vicente Guaita held on to a firmly struck volley from Rodri, after Palace failed to clear a corner.