Report: Zaha and Gallagher strike to secure stunning win at Man City

Soon after, Gabriel Jesus found space on the right, and it took a flurry of desperate Palace blocks to prevent him delivering the ball into the six-yard box. But for all their possession, there were still uncharacteristic lapses in concentration from side normally so pinpoint in their passing.

Where City’s passing was sloppy, Palace’s defending had to be faultless. Suddenly, Grealish found the pocket of space in the penalty area he’d been searching for all afternoon. He turned well but, just as he was preparing to pull the trigger, across raced Marc Guehi with a perfectly timed tackle to steal the ball away.

City kept coming, and wave after wave of attack was rebuffed as the seconds ticked away. Then, as the half-time whistle approached, Edouard nodded a ball towards Zaha. The Ivorian turned Aymeric Laporte and looked to be through on goal, before the defender hauled him down; Andre Marriner was quick to brandish the red card.

The second-half started at a frenetic pace. Keen to make amends, City showed no sign of their man disadvantage as they sought to catch Palace cold. Grealish was the dangerman once again, this time popping up on the left and laying the ball back to Rodri, who swept over the crossbar when he really should have scored.

But with more space to exploit when breaking forwards, Palace looked equally threatening. Twice they broke forwards early in the second-half, first finding Ayew on the right to lay the ball back for the onrushing McArthur, but his first time effort was well over the bar.

Moments later, Gallagher won a free-kick on the touchline. His delivery was whipped in towards the far-post, where Guehi rose highest but could only nod over the crossbar.

Despite the red card, there was no let-up from City as they poured forwards through Grealish once again. This time Jesus was the recipient, making space for the shot but only stinging the palms of Guaita.