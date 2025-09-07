Skip navigation

      Report: Narrow defeat for Palace Women on the opening day

      Match reports
      Charlton Athletic Women
      1
      Bissell 55'
      0
      Crystal Palace Women

      Crystal Palace Women started their Barclays Women's Super League 2 campaign with a narrow 1-0 away defeat to Charlton Athletic.

      Summary:

      • Summer signings Napier, Howat, Watson and Vanhaevermaet all start at The Valley, as Palace kick off their BWSL2 campaign
      • 13: The ball falls kindly for Vanhaevermaet in the box, but the midfielder can't get a good connection on the ball
      • 21: A scramble in the box presents a good chance for debutant Thestrup, but Palace are able to clear
      • 33: A deflected strike from Watson almost gives Palace the lead, but Whitehouse gets down very quickly to turn the ball behind
      • 36: Larkin manages to dribble past several Charlton midfielders and release the ball to Howat, but her shot is just over the bar
      • 42: Weerden hits a dipping effort from outside the box, but it is palmed away by Whitehouse
      • 44: Great chance lands at Hutton's feet, but she blazes her effort over the bar
      • HT: Charlton 0 - 0 Palace
      • 53: Thestrup's looping header is tipped on to the bar by Yañez, and Green manages the smash the rebound away
      • 55: GOAL - A poor first touch from Yañez is punished and Bissell is on hand to put Charlton into the lead
      • 69: Charlton should double their advantage, but Fitzgerald makes a mess of her finish after being put clean through
      • 81: Howat is put through by Weerden and her effort stings the gloves of the Charlton goalkeeper
      • 86: Sharpe manages to get her head to a floated delivery from the right-side, but Charlton are able to clear
      • 89: RED CARD - Bradley is dismissed with a second yellow card for time-wasting
      • FT: Charlton 1 - 0 Palace

      Despite a promising first-half, Palace Women lost 1-0 to Charlton at The Valley, thanks to a 55th minute goal from Emma Bissell.

      Palace controlled the game in the early stages, frequently testing Sophie Whitehouse in the Charlton goal.

      New signing Emma Watson almost opened hers and Palace's account in the 33rd minute, after she was picked out by Annabel Blanchard.

      The Scotland international's shot was deflected and looked destined for the bottom left corner, but Whitehouse got down well to palm the ball away.

      Just three minutes later, Abbie Larkin weaved her way through the Charlton midfield to find Kirsty Howat, but the new Palace number 10 could not keep her shot down.

      Last season's Player of the Year Ashleigh Weerden came very close to putting Palace in the lead on 42 minutes, but Whitehouse was equal to her dipping effort from outside the box.

      Charlton's best chance of the half came just a minute before the whistle, as the ball fell kindly to Jodie Hutton who had the whole goal to aim at.

      Thankfully for Palace, the defender blazed her effort over the bar and the score remained 0-0 at the break.

      Charlton managed to take the lead in the 55th minute, after Shae Yañez's first touch was seized upon by the Charlton press.

      After an initial save, the hosts won the ball back and Emma Bissell fired into an empty net.

      The Addicks should have had their second on 69 minutes, after Lucy Fitzgerald was put clean through on goal.

      Yañez rushed out to smother the ball after a poor touch from the forward, and Hayley Nolan managed to block the follow-up effort from Gillian Kenney.

      Charlton went down to 10 players on 89 minutes, after Katie Bradley picked up a second yellow card for time-wasting.

      Palace pushed forwards in the closing stages, but a resolute Charlton defence kept the Eagles at bay.

      This result leaves Palace in 8th position in the BWSL2, with a huge home fixture against Southampton up next.

      You can secure your tickets for this game by clicking the button below!

      Charlton: Whitehouse (GK), Mason (Pearse, 90+8), Newsham, Ross (Flannery, 45), N'Dow, Bradley, Bissell (Fitzgerald, 62) Hutton, Muya (McAteer, 45), Skeels, Thestrup (Kenney, 62)

      Subs not used: Pedersen (GK), Barratt, Lobato, Chime

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Napier, Everett, Howat, Weerden (Hughes, 86), Green, Nolan, Watson (Arthur, 70), Blanchard (Sharpe, 86), Vanhaevermaet, Larkin (Brown, 58)

      Subs not used: Annets (GK), Sibley, Riley, Hopcroft

      Related News

      Related News

      More News