Report: Narrow defeat for Palace Women on the opening day

Despite a promising first-half, Palace Women lost 1-0 to Charlton at The Valley, thanks to a 55th minute goal from Emma Bissell.

Palace controlled the game in the early stages, frequently testing Sophie Whitehouse in the Charlton goal.

New signing Emma Watson almost opened hers and Palace's account in the 33rd minute, after she was picked out by Annabel Blanchard.

The Scotland international's shot was deflected and looked destined for the bottom left corner, but Whitehouse got down well to palm the ball away.

Just three minutes later, Abbie Larkin weaved her way through the Charlton midfield to find Kirsty Howat, but the new Palace number 10 could not keep her shot down.

Last season's Player of the Year Ashleigh Weerden came very close to putting Palace in the lead on 42 minutes, but Whitehouse was equal to her dipping effort from outside the box.

Charlton's best chance of the half came just a minute before the whistle, as the ball fell kindly to Jodie Hutton who had the whole goal to aim at.

Thankfully for Palace, the defender blazed her effort over the bar and the score remained 0-0 at the break.