      Report: Narrow defeat for Palace in the Women's League Cup

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace Women
      1
      Weerden 11'
      2
      London City Lionesses
      Franssi 46'
      Parris 78'

      Despite a spirited performance at the VBS Community Stadium, Crystal Palace Women lost 2-1 to London City Lionesses in the Subway Women's League Cup.

      Summary:

      • Annets makes her debut between the sticks, whilst there is a first start of the season for Sibley
      • 11: GOAL - Weerden spots Orman off her line, and chips her spectacularly from range
      • 16: Hughes is so close to making it two after letting fly from distance, but somehow the ball stays out
      • 27: Larkin weaves past a few players and releases the ball, but her final pass is just too heavy for Hughes
      • 43: A chipped ball to the back post finds Jakobsson, but the forward fouls Napier in the process
      • HT: Palace 1-0 London City Lionesses
      • 46: GOAL - Franssi equalises for the visitors from close range
      • 54: Flowing Palace move ends with Orman tipping the ball over the bar
      • 65: The post works to Palace's favour this time as a dangerous Parris effort deflects behind for a corner
      • 67: The visitors strike the woodwork again, with a long-distance strike from Marashi crashing against the bar
      • 78: GOAL - A dangerous cross rebounds into the path of Parris, who taps home
      • 84: Crossbar denies London City yet again, this time via a dangerous corner
      • 89: Calamitious back pass almost draws Palace level, but it is ruled to have not crossed the line
      • 90+3: Palace have the ball in the net but the referee blows for a foul
      • FT: Palace 1-2 London City Lionesses

      It was a dominant first-half from Jo Potter's side where Ashleigh Weerden scored a sensational opener, before two second-half goals from the visitors gave the Women's Super League side the win.

      The Eagles dominated the early proceedings, and took the lead on 11 minutes thanks to a stunning Weerden opener.

      Finding herself in space on the left-wing, the winger looked up and lofted a dangerous ball goalwards.

      The cross-cum-shot proved too difficult for Emily Orman in the London City net, and Palace had an early lead.

      Five minutes later, and Elise Hughes came agonisingly close to doubling Palace's advantage.

      The Wales international unleashed a fierce effort from outside the box, and Orman could only get a weak hand to the strike.

      The ball looked destined to cross the line, but the London City Lionesses' goalkeeper was able to retrieve it in time.

      The visitors were afforded little opportunity in front of goal in the first-half, as Palace were able to repel every attack from the WSL side.

      The second half, however, was a different story. Just one minute after the restart, London City equalised with a fortunate deflection off the post.

      France international Grace Geyoro tried her luck from the edge of the box, and her effort rebounded off the post and into the path of Sanni Franssi, who had the simplest of tasks to tap home an equaliser.

      The woodwork would then come to Palace's aid 20 minutes later, as London City were denied twice in two minutes.

      Substitute Nikita Parris almost had an instant impact on 65 minutes, but her low effort took a deflection and then rebounded off the right post for a corner.

      The resulting corner saw Gesa Marashi line up an effort from range, and her strike clipped the top of the crossbar as it sailed towards Eve Annets' goal.

      Fortune would swing the other way ten minutes later, as London City took the lead through Parris.

      Eva Jakobsson made a deep foray into the Palace half and her cross was deflected into the path of Parris, who took a touch and fired into the net.

      It proved to be a frantic end to the game in South London, with both sides going very close.

      The crossbar would deny the visitors a second time on 84 minutes, before a calamitious back pass almost gave the Eagles an equaliser five minutes later.

      It appeared to the Palace faithful that the ball had crossed the line, but the referee thought otherwise as play was able to continue.

      The London City net rippled on the third minute of extra-time after a dangerous corner from Weerden, but the referee deemed there to be a foul in the box, and so Palace were again denied.

      The 2-1 result at the VBS leaves Palace in third place in Group D. This comes after Leicester City's 5-1 win over Ipswich in the group's other match.

      Next up for the Eagles is an away trip to Durham, and you can secure your spot by clicking the button below!

      Palace: Annets (GK), Napier, Arthur, Sibley (Swaby, 64), Hughes (Howat, 64), Weerden, Nolan, Watson, Blanchard, Vanhaevermaet (Littlejohn, 64), Larkin, (Hopcroft, 85)

      Subs not used: Yañez (GK), Sharpe, Green, Riley

      Southampton: Orman (GK), Jakobsson, Franssi, Roddar, Lindström (Corrales, 46), Zelem (Pérez, 58), Brown, Rofiat (Parris, 58), Sangaré (Linari 65), Kennedy, Geyoro (Marashi, 58)

      Subs not used: Hillyerd (GK), Maria, Walsh, Kabo, Loom

