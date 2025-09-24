Report: Narrow defeat for Palace in the Women's League Cup

It was a dominant first-half from Jo Potter's side where Ashleigh Weerden scored a sensational opener, before two second-half goals from the visitors gave the Women's Super League side the win.

The Eagles dominated the early proceedings, and took the lead on 11 minutes thanks to a stunning Weerden opener.

Finding herself in space on the left-wing, the winger looked up and lofted a dangerous ball goalwards.

The cross-cum-shot proved too difficult for Emily Orman in the London City net, and Palace had an early lead.

Five minutes later, and Elise Hughes came agonisingly close to doubling Palace's advantage.

The Wales international unleashed a fierce effort from outside the box, and Orman could only get a weak hand to the strike.

The ball looked destined to cross the line, but the London City Lionesses' goalkeeper was able to retrieve it in time.

The visitors were afforded little opportunity in front of goal in the first-half, as Palace were able to repel every attack from the WSL side.