Report: Osei-inspired comeback sees Palace top of U18 PL South

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Jerome Osei was brought on and he made an instant impact within two minutes of coming on. The forward reacted quickest to captain Seb Williams’ deflected strike on goal to convert unchallenged from close range.
Momentum swung in Palace’s favour after scoring, as the side finally started to enjoy more of the ball and pushed to get their noses in front. Another substitute, Tyler Whyte, managed to hit the woodwork following great build-up play from Joel Drakes-Thomas - a follow-up header from David Montjen was somehow tipped away by Jake Donohue in the Leicester goal.
Just a minute after hitting the post, Palace claimed the lead. A hopeful ball in from substitute Euan Danaher was flicked on by Montjen and Osei was in space inside the six-yard box to control and finish on the turn.
Leicester had one golden opportunity to level, however goalkeeper Hill made an incredible save one-on-one to deny Bismark Owusu.
Palace held on to see out back-to-back away wins on the road in 2025. The three points puts them level with Aston Villa at the pinnacle of the U18 Premier League South, though the Villains have three games in hand.
Leicester: Donohue, Diallo, Khela, Page (de Lisle, HT),Gray, Adedeji, Hutchinson (Owusu, 80), Dyke, J. King, Omobolaji, Daniels (Anugo, 65).
Subs not used: Aideed, Marson (GK).
Palace: Hill (GK), Judd, Benamar, Adams-Collman (Montjen, 70), Somade, G. King, Drakes-Thomas, Okoli (Danaher, 65), Casey (Osei, 70), Williams, Henry (Whyte, 65).
Sub not used: Mason (GK)