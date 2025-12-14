Report: Palace beat Lewes in the Women's FA Cup third-round

Lewes defended resolutely throughout the game, but My Cato's 42nd minute header proved to be the difference as Palace won 1-0 at The Dripping Pan.

The Eagles controlled the opening proceedings, with Lewes barely progressing beyond the halfway line.

The first real chance of the game came on 12 minutes, with Indiah-Paige Riley being played in behind on the right-side.

The New Zealand international whipped a fierce cross across goal, only for Maddie Brant to almost steer the ball into her own net.

Thankfully for the hosts, the ball instead bounced off of the crossbar and out of danger.