      Report: Palace Women draw with Southampton in eight-goal thriller

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace Women
      4
      Larkin 24' 58'
      Vanhaevermaet 28'
      Weerden 60'
      4
      Southampton F.C. Women
      McAlonie 3'
      Brazil 41'
      Bourne 50'
      Collett 64'

      Crystal Palace Women's return to the VBS Community Stadium was marked with an action-packed 4-4 draw against Southampton in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

      Summary:

      • Two changes from last week's game at The Valley, with Arthur and Riley replacing Everett and Watson in the starting line-up
      • 03: GOAL - McAlonie gets the visitors off to the perfect start with a finish from close range
      • 15: A deflected Weerden cross is almost turned into the Saints net
      • 24: GOAL - A fabulous ball from Blanchard allows Larkin to equalise at the back post
      • 28: GOAL - Weerden's pinpoint corner finds Vanhaevermaet, who nods Palace into the lead
      • 37: Blanchard drives at the Saints defence and lets fly, but Stenson is equal to her effort
      • 41: It's almost a third for Palace, but Blanchard's turn and shot flies wide of the post
      • 42: GOAL - Dangerous cross from Simpson is tapped home by Brazil
      • HT: Palace 2-2 Saints
      • 48: GOAL - Bourne scores from the spot, after Yañez fouls in the box
      • 54: Weerden has a chance but blazes her shot over the bar
      • 58: GOAL - Larkin takes aim and hits a long-range stunner into the top left corner
      • 60: GOAL - Weerden puts Palace ahead just two minutes after the equaliser
      • 64: GOAL - Deflected effort from Collett ends up in the net
      • 72: Hughes whips a fierce ball across the face of goal, and Weerden's finish is turned behind for a corner
      • 81: Larkin goes so close to getting her hattrick, but is denied by Stenson and then the crossbar
      • 84: A wonderful run and cross from Weerden finds Hughes, but her effort is off-target
      • 90: Vanhaevermaet gets her head to a Weerden free-kick, but it is just over the bar
      • FT: Palace 4-4 Saints

      It was a thoroughly entertaining return home for Crystal Palace Women, as they drew 4-4 with Southampton.

      The Saints took an early lead through Michaela McAlonie, before goals from Abbie Larkin and Justine Vanhaevermaet put Palace ahead.

      Southampton scored either side of half-time, with Ellie Brazil scoring before the whistle and Tara Bourne bagging from the spot on 48 minutes.

      Palace then retook the lead in the second-half thanks to Larkin's second goal of the game, and an Ashleigh Weerden goal from inside the box.

      A deflected effort from Megan Collett minutes later meant the points were shared in South London.

      A goal in the first three minutes set the tone for a rip-roaring first-half.

      It was Southampton that got off to the perfect start, with Ellie Brazil's dangerous ball being tapped in by Michaela McAlonie from close range.

      The Eagles did not take long to respond though, with Abbie Larkin grabbing Palace's first goal of the season on 24 minutes.

      Annabel Blanchard picked up the ball deep into Southampton territory, and threaded an inch-perfect pass through to Larkin who was arriving at the back post.

      The winger took it first-time, and arrowed her shot into the bottom left corner to equalise for Palace.

      Momentum was with the hosts, and Justine Vanhaevermaet made it 2-1 just four minutes later.

      Excellent pressing from Kirsty Howat forced a Palace corner, which was crossed in perfectly by Ashleigh Weerden.

      Her inswinging corner found the head of Vanhaevermaet, who nodded in to score on her home debut and put Palace into the lead.

      Palace's lead was not to last until half-time though, as the Saints grabbed an equaliser just before the whistle.

      An enterprising run from Jess Simpson on the left-side was finished with an accurate cross into the box, and there was Brazil to tap home and make it 2-2.

      The second-half continued much in the same vein as the first, with both sides finding the net seemingly at will.

      The Saints struck first through Tara Bourne on 50 minutes, who converted from 12 yards after Shae Yañez was adjudged to have brought down Brazil in the box.

      Eight minutes later and again Palace found their response, and again it came through Larkin.

      Palace's number 27 picked up the ball on the edge of the box, and smashed in a stunning effort to make it 3-3.

      Southampton goalkeeper Fran Stenson was left rooted to the spot, as the ball crashed off the upright and into the back of the net.

      Just two minutes later and Palace had the lead, thanks to Weerden.

      The Saints defence failed to clear a cross from Indiah-Paige Riley, and Weerden was there to collect the rebound and fire past Stenson.

      The lead was not to last though, as Southampton restored parity on 64 minutes through a deflected Megan Collett effort.

      With Elise Hughes, Shanade Hopcroft and Emma Watson all entering the fray in the second-half, Palace came agonisingly close to sealing all three points.

      The best chance came on 81 minutes, where Hughes managed to bring the ball down and lay it off to Larkin in the penalty area.

      Her initial finish was saved by Stenson, and then Larkin's follow-up attempt rattled the crossbar, denying the Ireland international her first hattrick for Palace.

      The Eagles were the stronger side in the closing stages, but the Southampton defence held firm to ensure the spoils were shared in Sutton.

      This result leaves Palace 9th in the WSL2 after two games, with an away trip to Nottingham Forest up next for Jo Potter and the team.

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Napier, Arthur (Hughes, 45), Howat, Weerden, Green, Nolan, Blanchard (Watson, 90+6), Vanhaevermaet, Riley (Hopcroft, 74), Larkin

      Subs not used: Annets (GK), Sibley, Sharpe, Swaby

      Southampton: Stenson (GK), Stenson, Goddard, Bourne, Brazil (Tucker, 67), Peplow (Akpan, 67), McAlonie (Mott, 90+8), Ferguson (Hack, 82), Bashford, Simpson, Primus (Watts, 82), Collett

      Subs not used: Pettit (GK), Roberts, Dix-Trujillo

