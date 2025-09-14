Report: Palace Women draw with Southampton in eight-goal thriller

Summary:
- Two changes from last week's game at The Valley, with Arthur and Riley replacing Everett and Watson in the starting line-up
- 03: GOAL - McAlonie gets the visitors off to the perfect start with a finish from close range
- 15: A deflected Weerden cross is almost turned into the Saints net
- 24: GOAL - A fabulous ball from Blanchard allows Larkin to equalise at the back post
- 28: GOAL - Weerden's pinpoint corner finds Vanhaevermaet, who nods Palace into the lead
- 37: Blanchard drives at the Saints defence and lets fly, but Stenson is equal to her effort
- 41: It's almost a third for Palace, but Blanchard's turn and shot flies wide of the post
- 42: GOAL - Dangerous cross from Simpson is tapped home by Brazil
- HT: Palace 2-2 Saints
- 48: GOAL - Bourne scores from the spot, after Yañez fouls in the box
- 54: Weerden has a chance but blazes her shot over the bar
- 58: GOAL - Larkin takes aim and hits a long-range stunner into the top left corner
- 60: GOAL - Weerden puts Palace ahead just two minutes after the equaliser
- 64: GOAL - Deflected effort from Collett ends up in the net
- 72: Hughes whips a fierce ball across the face of goal, and Weerden's finish is turned behind for a corner
- 81: Larkin goes so close to getting her hattrick, but is denied by Stenson and then the crossbar
- 84: A wonderful run and cross from Weerden finds Hughes, but her effort is off-target
- 90: Vanhaevermaet gets her head to a Weerden free-kick, but it is just over the bar
- FT: Palace 4-4 Saints