Report: Palace Women draw with Southampton in eight-goal thriller

A goal in the first three minutes set the tone for a rip-roaring first-half.

It was Southampton that got off to the perfect start, with Ellie Brazil's dangerous ball being tapped in by Michaela McAlonie from close range.

The Eagles did not take long to respond though, with Abbie Larkin grabbing Palace's first goal of the season on 24 minutes.

Annabel Blanchard picked up the ball deep into Southampton territory, and threaded an inch-perfect pass through to Larkin who was arriving at the back post.

The winger took it first-time, and arrowed her shot into the bottom left corner to equalise for Palace.

Momentum was with the hosts, and Justine Vanhaevermaet made it 2-1 just four minutes later.

Excellent pressing from Kirsty Howat forced a Palace corner, which was crossed in perfectly by Ashleigh Weerden.

Her inswinging corner found the head of Vanhaevermaet, who nodded in to score on her home debut and put Palace into the lead.

Palace's lead was not to last until half-time though, as the Saints grabbed an equaliser just before the whistle.

An enterprising run from Jess Simpson on the left-side was finished with an accurate cross into the box, and there was Brazil to tap home and make it 2-2.