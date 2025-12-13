Report: Palace end 2025 in style with victory over Norwich

Palace returned to league action perched at the top of the U18 Premier League South, level on 21 points with Chelsea and last season’s treble winners Aston Villa. The young Eagles’ superior goal difference kept them ahead of Villa, while nothing separated them from Chelsea, with both sides boasting an impressive +18.

Hopes were high that Palace could carry the momentum from their FA Youth Cup victory at Selhurst Park the previous Friday, where they secured a richly deserved 3–0 win in wet, blustery conditions to reach the Fourth Round.

Norwich City, meanwhile, arrived for the final round of pre-Christmas fixtures sitting second from bottom on seven points, but buoyed by a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Javier Alonso made three changes from the win over Bradford. Lucca Benetton replaced Jack Mason between the sticks for his first Under-18s start, with Harry Whitworth named on the bench and no place in the squad for Mason.

With Joel Drakes-Thomas and Benji Casey travelling with the first team to Dublin for the Conference League trip to Shelbourne FC, Chuks Okoli, Donte Martin and Stuart Oduro were drafted into the starting XI – Okoli making his return from suspension. Makai Bernard-Ferguson also missed out from the initial lineup and was named among the substitutes.

Under glorious sunshine on a frosty morning, play got underway at the Academy, with Benetton called into action inside the opening 30 seconds. A sharp ball flashed across the penalty area forced a routine stop from the 15-year-old, who moments later was alert again to sweep clear as an onrushing attacker threatened to break in behind.

The visitors applied early pressure and Ajay Tavares was almost sent clean through on Benetton’s goal, but Palace’s offside trap proved perfectly timed.

Palace soon began to grow into the contest and the Canaries were nearly ahead when Finlay Oligbo met a low volley inside the box, only for Benetton to produce a fine diving save before smothering the follow-up.