Report: Palace Women defeated at Chelsea

Summary:
- Gejl returns to the starting line-up, as Smerud opts for a 4-4-2 formation against Chelsea.
- 10: A defiant block from Swaby prevents Chelsea from going ahead early
- 21: The hosts are awarded a penalty, after the ball strikes Sharpe's arm at close range
- 22: GOAL - Yañez gets a strong hand to the penalty, but Reiten's strike proves to be too powerful
- 24: GOAL - The hosts get their second via an accurate Macario finish into the corner
- 35: Cato is shown a yellow card for a challenge on Charles
- 40: Nolan's last-ditch slide tackle prevents Beever-Jones from running through on goal
- HT: Chelsea 2 - 0 Palace
- 48: Swaby is shown a red card for a preventing a goal-scoring opportunity
- 49: GOAL - Macario scores from the resultant free-kick, after the ball takes a wicked deflection
- 64: GOAL - Fishel converts from close range after a dangerous corner
- 83: Rytting Kaneryd hits the side netting from a good opportunity
- FT: Chelsea 4 - 0 Palace