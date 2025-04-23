Report: Palace Women defeated at Chelsea

Palace's fortunes did not improve after the break, as Allyson Swaby was shown a straight red card on the 47th minute.

The Jamaica international was ruled to pulled back Macario as she raced through on goal, and so Swaby was dismissed for preventing a goal-scoring opportunity.

From there, it became clear that it wouldn't be Palace's day as Macario's resultant free-kick took a wicked deflection past Yañez to put the hosts 3-0 up.

Substitute Mia Fishel then made it 4-0 on the 64th minute, completing the scoring from close range after a dangerous Chelsea corner.

This result leaves Palace in 12th place, with a must-win fixture against West Ham coming up next for the Eagles.

