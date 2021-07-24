Report: Zaha gives Palace pre-season victory over Ipswich

Summary:

Jean-Philippe Mateta misses from close range after a fast Palace break.

A heroic last-ditch challenge denies Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha rounds two defenders but fires wide after cutting inside.

HT: Ipswich Town 0-0 Palace

Both sides hit the woodwork in a frantic start to the second-half.

Mateta strikes the post for a second time moments later.

Zaha is fouled in the area and steps up to dispatch the penalty.

Marc Guehi makes his first appearance in a Palace shirt.

FT: Ipswich Town 0-1 Palace

A vibrant atmosphere greeted the players as the six thousand fans generated the noise of many thousands more, plenty in the red-and-blue of Palace.

The fervour only grew due to the Eagles bright start, with Vieira’s men creating a flurry of chances to take the lead early on.

The first fell to Jean-Philippe Mateta, found just outside the six-yard box after a dangerous breakaway from Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha, but the Frenchman slipped as he looked certain to score and his effort fell wide.

Zaha and Schlupp were proving a real danger as Palace broke quickly. First Schlupp’s volley was blocked, before Zaha was denied by a heroic last-ditch challenge.