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      Report: Palace triumph over Charlton in Selhurst Park thriller

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace Women
      3
      Ladd 45+2'
      Howat 56'
      Larkin 76'
      2
      Charlton Athletic Women
      Thestrup 39'
      Bissell 80'

      Nearly 4000 fans came down to Selhurst Park to see Crystal Palace Women earn a huge 3-2 win over league leaders Charlton in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

      Summary:

      Kirsty Howat replaces Elise Hughes from the draw at Newcastle.

      • 08: Yañez is off her line but recovers superbly to prevent Charlton from scoring
      • 26: Larkin beats her defender and chips in a great ball, but Whitehouse does well to catch it
      • 29: Lovely interplay almost has Howat through on goal, but the Charlton defender recovers well
      • 37: Hutton blazes her effort over the bar
      • 39: GOAL - Thestrup gets on the end of a flick on from a corner
      • 45+2: GOAL - Ladd levels it with a lovely effort from outside the box
      • HT: Palace 1 - 1 Charlton
      • 49: Cato weaves wonderfully through the Charlton defence, but Newsham manages to block her effort
      • 55: GOAL - Howat nods Palace ahead after Sharpe's header across goal
      • 60: Larkin rattles the crossbar from outside the box
      • 76: GOAL - Larkin makes it three with a fantastic header
      • 80: GOAL - Bissell scores from the spot
      • 82: Hughes heads just wide from a brilliant Weerden cross
      • FT: Palace 3 - 2 Charlton

      Crystal Palace Women triumphed in the Selhurst Showdown, as goals from Hayley Ladd, Kirsty Howat and Abbie Larkin sealed a stunning 3-2 win against the league leaders.

      It wasn't all smooth sailing though, as the visitors took the lead on the 39th minute - courtesy of Amalie Thestrup.

      A dangerous corner was floated to the back post and headed back across goal, to where Thestrup was waiting to poke home.

      It was an opener against the run of play, as Palace had started the stronger in South London.

      The Eagles did go into the break level though, courtesy of Hayley Ladd.

      It was added time at the end of the first-half, and Abbie Larkin managed to find Annabel Blanchard on the edge of the box.

      The midfielder saw her effort blocked, with the deflection falling at the feet of Ladd.

      She opened her body up and struck the ball first time, curling the ball perfectly into the bottom corner.

      Selhurst Park erupted, and Palace had their equaliser just before the break.

      Palace started the second-half like they ended the first, and were ahead with 55 minutes on the clock.

      A fine cross from Ashleigh Weerden was met by Molly-Mae Sharpe at the back post, who headed the ball across goal.

      Waiting to receive it was Kirsty Howat, who nodded the ball in from close range.

      Despite the lead, it was Jo Potter's side that kept pushing for the next goal - and they found it on the 76th minute.

      Weerden broke again down the left-wing, hesitated, and floated a wonderful cross to the back post.

      Jumping for it was Larkin, who powered a header beyond Sophie Whitehouse and into the net to make it 3-1.

      There was late drama in SE25 though, as the visitors were awarded a penalty on the 80th minute, after My Cato was adjudged to have fouled in the box.

      Emma Bissell converted from the spot, setting up a nervy final few minutes for the Palace fans.

      The defence held firm though and soaked up the pressure, and Selhurst Park exploded at the full-time whistle.

      This result keeps Palace in third-place with just three games to go, with Ipswich Town up next for Jo Potter's side.

      Kick-off is at 14:00 BST at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, 5th May - and you can get tickets for that game by clicking below!

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Napier, Cato, Everett, Sharpe, Howat (Hughes, 80), Weerden, Ladd, Blanchard (Riley, 80) Larkin, Swaby

      Subs not used: Annets, Arthur, Brown, Brady, Littlejohn, Newell

      Charlton: Whitehouse (GK), Mason, Newsham, N'Dow, Bradley, Fitzgerald, Hutton, Skeels, McAteer (Lockwood, 60) Thestrup (Kenney, 60) Flannery

      Subs not used: Pedersen (GK), Ross, Pearse, Bissell, Kenney, Lockwood, Muya, Siber, Lobato

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