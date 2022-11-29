Report: Palace Women slip to defeat at Lewes

Summary:

Lewes take the lead in the opening exchanges

Palace struggle for possession as Lewes double their advantage

The visitors add two more before half-time

Blanchard is denied by Lewes’ goalkeeper

HT: Palace 0-4 Lewes

Palace gain more control over the ball after the restart

Gibbons sees her effort flash past the post

Sharpe scores a consolation for Palace late on

FT: Palace 1-4 Lewes

The match began with Palace taking control of possession, consistent in their passing and staying on top of the ball. Annabel Blanchard had the first effort on goal, but it was blocked by the Lewes ‘keeper in the nick of time. At the other end Fran Kitching was on hand as Lewes poured forwards.

But the momentum soon shifted, and Emma Thompson drifted into space in the penalty area and scored the first goal of the game, picking out the bottom corner.

Palace targeted a fast response, but it was Lewes in possession and Kitching was called into action once again to deny two attempts in quick succession. Soon after, however, Thompson added hers – and Lewes’ – second.

Palace continued to try to turn things around, and Elise Hughes’ effort stung the palms of the goalkeeper. Then came their best chance, as Ellie Noble struck the base of the post from close range.

Just as they looked to be finding a foothold in the game, disaster struck. Lewes broke forwards, and as Kirsten Reilly sought to intercept she turned the ball into her own goal.

She almost made amends straight away, rising highest to meet the ball in the air but missing the target.

Kitching was in defiant mood and made another fantastic save before half-time, but couldn’t prevent Lewes making it four moments later as Emily Kraft’s long-range effort found the back of the net.

After the break both Felicity Gibbons and Blanchard tried to get Palace back into the game, coming close but failing to hit the target. There was a consolation moments later, as Molly-Mae Sharpe intercepted in midfield before racing through to finish.

It was too little, too late to earn anything from the game, Palace can seek revenge as they travel to Lewes next week.