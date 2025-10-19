Skip navigation

      Report: Palace Women beat Ipswich in the League Cup

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace Women
      3
      Watson 38' 45+3'
      Swaby 83'
      2
      Ipswich Town Women
      Thomas 45+1'
      Peake 69'

      An Emma Watson brace and a late Allyson Swaby goal helped Crystal Palace Women earn a 3-2 win against Ipswich Town in the Subway Women's League Cup.

      Summary:

      • Littlejohn is handed her first Palace start as Potter makes five changes from the Sunderland game.
      • 5: Last ditch save from Annets prevents the visitors from going ahead
      • 8: Larkin is put through but flashes her shot wide of the post
      • 22: Wonderful reflex save from Annets keeps the scores level
      • 38: GOAL - Watson puts Palace ahead after she reacts quickest to a spilled corner
      • 45+1: GOAL - Palace are caught in possession and Thomas fires in the equaliser
      • 45+3: GOAL - Watson races on to a loose pass and grabs her brace with a magical finish
      • 45+4: Ipswich go close to a leveller again, but Annets is equal to the shot
      • HT: Palace 2-1 Ipswich
      • 53: Riley whips in a dangerous cross and Howat heads just wide
      • 55: Everett dinks a pinpoint ball in behind the defence, and the 'keeper saves Blanchard's poked finish
      • 69: GOAL - Peake scores directly from a free-kick
      • 76: Howat strikes the post with a cross from the right side
      • 83: GOAL - Hopcroft hits the post from distance, and Swaby is there to tap home the rebound
      • 90: Howat's strike is well-saved by Hartley
      • FT: Palace 3-2 Ipswich

      The VBS Community Stadium in Sutton played host to an entertaining game in the Women's League Cup, where Palace earned three points in Group D with a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town.

      A first-half brace from Watson put Palace 2-1 up at the break, before an equaliser from Ipswich on 69 minutes looked to force the game to penalties.

      Swaby had other ideas however, and her finish on the 83rd minute ensured that Palace got the win in Sutton.

      The Eagles went ahead on the 38th minute, courtesy of Watson. Ashleigh Weerden's inswinging corner from the right side caused havoc in the Ipswich box, and there was Watson to smash the ball in after the Blues failed to clear.

      The visitors drew level one minute into added time, with Natasha Thomas firing home after Palace were caught playing out from the back.

      It was not 1-1 for long however, as just two minutes later, Watson had her brace.

      She raced onto a loose pass from the Ipswich defence, and curled a wonderful effort into the top right corner for her second of the game.

      The visitors found a route back into the game on 69 minutes, after Paige Peake scored brilliantly from a free-kick.

      Substitute Kirsty Howat struck the post on 76 minutes, after her dangerous cross from the right side evaded everyone but the woodwork.

      The post was struck again on 83 minutes, but it would work to Palace's favour this time as the ball ricocheted favourably into the path of Allyson Swaby.

      Substitute Shanade Hopcroft let fly from distance and her effort crashed off of the left post and into the feet of the Jamaica international who was standing in the penalty area.

      Swaby had the simplest of tasks and tapped home to make it 3-2.

      Palace coped well with the late pressure from Ipswich and held firm to claim all three points.

      With Leicester City beating London City Lionesses in the other game in the group, this result leaves Palace in second place in Group D, with an away trip to Leicester awaiting the Eagles for the final game of the group stage.

      Nine Palace players will jet off next week to represent their countries during the international break, but you can get tickets for Palace's home return in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 in November.

      The Eagles will be taking on Sheffield United at home, kicking off at 14:00 on Sunday, 9th November at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.

      Click the button below to secure your seats now!

      Palace: Annets (GK), Arthur (Swaby, 80), Cato (Vanhaevermaet, 61), Everett, Weerden, Nolan, Watson (Hughes, 45), Blanchard, Riley, Littlejohn (Hopcroft, 45), Larkin (Howat, 45)

      Subs not used: Yañez (GK), Napier, Sibley, Bailey

      Ipswich: Hartley (GK), Hughes, Fleming (Baigent, 61), Thomas, Robertson (Peskett, 38), Guyatt, Neville, Seaby, (Dean, 74), Wearing, Peake, Bonwick (Dear, 74)

      Subs not used: Negri (GK), Boswell

