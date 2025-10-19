Report: Palace Women beat Ipswich in the League Cup

The VBS Community Stadium in Sutton played host to an entertaining game in the Women's League Cup, where Palace earned three points in Group D with a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town.

A first-half brace from Watson put Palace 2-1 up at the break, before an equaliser from Ipswich on 69 minutes looked to force the game to penalties.

Swaby had other ideas however, and her finish on the 83rd minute ensured that Palace got the win in Sutton.

The Eagles went ahead on the 38th minute, courtesy of Watson. Ashleigh Weerden's inswinging corner from the right side caused havoc in the Ipswich box, and there was Watson to smash the ball in after the Blues failed to clear.

The visitors drew level one minute into added time, with Natasha Thomas firing home after Palace were caught playing out from the back.

It was not 1-1 for long however, as just two minutes later, Watson had her brace.

She raced onto a loose pass from the Ipswich defence, and curled a wonderful effort into the top right corner for her second of the game.