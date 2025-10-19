Report: Palace Women beat Ipswich in the League Cup

Summary:
- Littlejohn is handed her first Palace start as Potter makes five changes from the Sunderland game.
- 5: Last ditch save from Annets prevents the visitors from going ahead
- 8: Larkin is put through but flashes her shot wide of the post
- 22: Wonderful reflex save from Annets keeps the scores level
- 38: GOAL - Watson puts Palace ahead after she reacts quickest to a spilled corner
- 45+1: GOAL - Palace are caught in possession and Thomas fires in the equaliser
- 45+3: GOAL - Watson races on to a loose pass and grabs her brace with a magical finish
- 45+4: Ipswich go close to a leveller again, but Annets is equal to the shot
- HT: Palace 2-1 Ipswich
- 53: Riley whips in a dangerous cross and Howat heads just wide
- 55: Everett dinks a pinpoint ball in behind the defence, and the 'keeper saves Blanchard's poked finish
- 69: GOAL - Peake scores directly from a free-kick
- 76: Howat strikes the post with a cross from the right side
- 83: GOAL - Hopcroft hits the post from distance, and Swaby is there to tap home the rebound
- 90: Howat's strike is well-saved by Hartley
- FT: Palace 3-2 Ipswich