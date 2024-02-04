Report: Palace Women bounce back with brilliant win at Southampton

Summary:

Percival makes first Palace start at St Mary’s

Palace start well with early efforts from Hopcroft and Blanchard

Atkinson nets first Palace goal moments later with pinpoint low finish

Gibbons and Lambourne repel Saints attacks

Lambourne saves from Pharoah as half-time approaches

Hughes doubles Palace lead on stroke of half-time after Percival hits post

HT: Southampton 0-2 Palace

Palace defend resolutely as Saints press for route back into the match

Kendall hits the bar for the hosts

Southampton pull one back with 15 minutes remaining as Kendall pokes home free-kick

Primus misses double chance with three minutes to go

Late pressure from the hosts but Palace hold firm

FT: Southampton 1-2 Palace

When the two teams had met in November at Selhurst Park in front of a record crowd for Palace, a high-scoring contest ensued – but both teams’ matches had been decided by finer margins of late, with the Eagles coming off the back of a narrow home loss to Charlton.

The only change to Laura Kaminski’s starting XI from that contest saw Ria Percival, the highly experienced New Zealand international who arrived on loan in January from Tottenham Hotspur, make her first start in red and blue.

It was Percival, charging forwards from right-back, who set up the first opportunity of the game inside five minutes, her clipped cross finding new signing Izzy Atkinson at the back post; the Republic of Ireland international’s first-time effort might have been bouncing wide, but was still cleared on its trajectory by Southampton’s Paige Peake.

Palace’s impressive start continued as they dominated the early possession and territory at St Mary’s, Shanade Hopcroft the next player to threaten from distance, moments before Annabel Blanchard’s snap-shot inside the box tested Kayla Rendell’s reflexes.

The breakthrough arrived on 22 minutes when Lexi Potter cut out a ball in midfield and, with the ball reaching Atkinson via Molly Sharpe and Blanchard, the winger dribbled past her marker on her left foot, and arrowed in the most accurate of low finishes across the ‘keeper.

It was just reward for Palace and capped a fine start to Atkinson’s Palace career, after the 22-year-old had caught the eye on her debut against the Addicks last weekend.