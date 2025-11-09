Report: Palace Women defeated by resolute Sheffield United

Summary:
- Hopcroft comes into the side and Cato retains her place as Palace look to bounce back from last week's defeat.
- 7: GOAL - Reavill heads in from a corner
- 18: Blanchard's effort stings the gloves of Rogers
- 25: Blanchard forces another save
- 28: GOAL - Andrews rounds the 'keeper and scores
- 36: Blanchard's shot whistles wide
- 43: Cato gets in behind but her shot deflects into the path of Rogers who smothers the ball
- HT: Palace 0-2 Sheffield United
- 48: Hughes arrives late, but her finish is tipped over the bar
- 51: GOAL - Howat pulls one back with a fine finish
- 64: Hughes takes aim but her strike flashes past the right post
- 75: Poor challenge from Devlin leads to a booking
- FT: Palace 1-2 Sheffield United