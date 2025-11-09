Report: Palace Women defeated by resolute Sheffield United

The Blades' opener came via a corner that was flicked on to the back post where Reavill was standing to nod home a seventh minute goal for the visitors.

Annabel Blanchard went close twice soon after that, with both of her efforts coming from outside the box, and both stinging the gloves of Sian Rogers in the Sheffield United net.

United then doubled their advantage on 28 minutes after Andrews received the ball whilst through on goal, rounded the 'keeper, and passed the ball into an open goal.

Palace had the chance to get one back just before half-time as My Cato brought the ball down inside the box, but the midfielder could not get her finish right.