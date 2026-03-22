Report: Palace Women frustrated by resolute Newcastle

Despite enjoying the majority of the ball and the majority of the chances, Palace Women had to settle for a goalless draw in the North East.

Kirsty Howat had the best opportunity of the game on 74 minutes, but Newcastle goalkeeper Anna Tamminen did well to deny her.

There was little to separate the two sides in the first-half, with Palace edging the Magpies on chances.

The best effort came from My Cato in midfield, as her long-range effort stung the gloves of Tamminen.

Newcastle could have pulled ahead on the 28th minute if not for some strong defending from Allyson Swaby, who recovered well and got the ball to safety.