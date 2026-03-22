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      Report: Palace Women frustrated by resolute Newcastle

      Match reports
      Newcastle United Women
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      Crystal Palace Women

      The teams could not be separated at the Gateshead International Stadium, as Crystal Palace Women drew 0-0 with Newcastle United in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

      Summary:

      Hughes replaces Howat as Potter makes one change to the starting lineup that beat Forest last week.

      • 12: Hughes' flick on is well held by Tamminen
      • 20: Napier's shot is blocked by the Newcastle defence
      • 28: Dangerous Newcastle counter-attack is well dealt with by Swaby
      • 34: Cato's effort is well-saved by the goalkeeper
      • HT: Newcastle 0 -0 Palace
      • 55: Dangerous cross is well held by the Newcatle 'keeper
      • 59: Tamminen has to tip over Napier's looping cross
      • 73: Murphy has a great chance, but cannot get her effort on target
      • 74: Superb double save from Tamminen keeps the scores level
      • FT: Newcastle 0 -0 Palace

      Despite enjoying the majority of the ball and the majority of the chances, Palace Women had to settle for a goalless draw in the North East.

      Kirsty Howat had the best opportunity of the game on 74 minutes, but Newcastle goalkeeper Anna Tamminen did well to deny her.

      There was little to separate the two sides in the first-half, with Palace edging the Magpies on chances.

      The best effort came from My Cato in midfield, as her long-range effort stung the gloves of Tamminen.

      Newcastle could have pulled ahead on the 28th minute if not for some strong defending from Allyson Swaby, who recovered well and got the ball to safety.

      The second-half didn't yield many more chances either, as both sides struggled to break down the other.

      Palace looked dangerous on both wings, with crosses from Jamie-Lee Napier and Ashleigh Weerden testing Tamminen in the Newcastle net.

      There was a spell where both teams should have scored on 73 minutes, with Emily Murphy missing a good opportunity before Tamminen was forced into a superb double save to deny Palace at the other end.

      Jo Potter's side dominated the ball and had the majority of the chances in the North East, but could not find a way through a resolute Newcastle defence.

      This result leaves Palace in third in the WSL2, with the Selhurst Showdown against Charlton Athletic up next for the Eagles.

      Tickets are still on sale for that clash, you can get yours by clicking below.

      Newcastle: Tamminen (GK), Wardlaw, Nobbs, Purfield, Kelly (Joel, 61), Pike (Gautrat, 53), Gregory, Cooper, Mannion, Lumsden (Hayles, 61), Murphy (Sevenius, 90)

      Subs not used: Moan (GK), Stokes, Grec, McQuade, Fox

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Napier, Cato, Everett, Sharpe, Hughes (Howat, 65), Weerden, Ladd, Blanchard, Larkin, Swaby

      Subs not used: Annets, Arthur, Howat, Brown, Brady, Riley, Littlejohn, Newell

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