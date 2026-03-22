Report: Palace Women frustrated by resolute Newcastle

Summary:
Hughes replaces Howat as Potter makes one change to the starting lineup that beat Forest last week.
- 12: Hughes' flick on is well held by Tamminen
- 20: Napier's shot is blocked by the Newcastle defence
- 28: Dangerous Newcastle counter-attack is well dealt with by Swaby
- 34: Cato's effort is well-saved by the goalkeeper
- HT: Newcastle 0 -0 Palace
- 55: Dangerous cross is well held by the Newcatle 'keeper
- 59: Tamminen has to tip over Napier's looping cross
- 73: Murphy has a great chance, but cannot get her effort on target
- 74: Superb double save from Tamminen keeps the scores level
- FT: Newcastle 0 -0 Palace