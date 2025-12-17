Report: Palace Women grab huge win away at Bristol City

Summary:
- Potter names the same team that beat Birmingham City 3-0 last time out in the WSL2.
- 5: Ward has a half chance but her effort is off-target
- 12: Howat tries her luck from outside the box, but Bentley is equal to the strike
- 24: GOAL - Palace take the lead through Hughes' back post header
- 29: Syme's effort is well blocked by the Palace defence
- 44: The hosts are awarded a penalty after the ball was adjudged to have struck Howat's arm in the box
- 45+1: GOAL - Hardy equalises from the spot
- HT: Bristol 1 - 1 Palace
- 51: GOAL - Howat restores Palace's lead via a deflection
- 52: GOAL - Bristol hit back immediatedly through Syme
- 64: Bentley saves well from substitute Larkin
- 74: GOAL - A long ball finds Larkin in behind and she finishes superbly
- 76: Super stop from Yañez denies Lloyd-Smith
- 87: Bentley can only punch away Blanchard's free-kick
- 89: Lloyd-Smith is unmarked at the back post, but heads wide
- FT: Bristol 2 - 3 Palace