Report: Palace Women grab huge win away at Bristol City

The Eagles had to take the lead three separate times, but a 74th minute goal from Abbie Larkin earned the Eagles a fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

Elise Hughes opened the scoring midway through the first-half, before a Rio Hardy penalty in added time had the sides level at the break.

Kirsty Howat scored six minutes into the second-half only for Palace to be immediatedly pegged back by an Emily Syme volley.

Larkin entered the field as a substitute, and got the eventual winner on 74 minutes after Shae Yañez set her free with an accurate long ball.