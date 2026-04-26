Report: Palace Women grab massive win in promotion hunt

It was a perfect first-half for Jo Potter's side up in the North East, as they went into the break two goals to the good.

Kirsty Howat should have grabbed an early opener for the Eagles on the sixth minute after a well worked free-kick routine found her in space, but the Scotland international fired just wide.

Just 14 minutes later and Palace had their lead, with Annabel Blanchard scoring on her 100th appearance for the club.

Abbie Larkin's chipped through-ball bounced fortuitously off the back of a Sunderland centre-back, with Blanchard bringing the ball down and firing beyond Demi Lambourne in the Sunderland net.

Palace's latest centurion wheeled away in celebration as the team in gold went 1-0 up in the Stadium of Light.