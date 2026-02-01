Report: Palace Women lose away at Southampton

Summary:
- Arthur and Larkin come into the side whilst Howat drops to the bench.
- 13: Stunning stop from Stenson prevents an early Palace opener
- 18: GOAL - Brazil taps home to give Southampton the lead
- 22: The hosts are denied by the post
- 24: GOAL - Brazil doubles her tally with a finish from inside the box
- 45: GOAL - Palace get one back through Weerden's looping cross
- HT: Saints 2 - 1 Palace
- 60: Yañez shows good reflexes to deny McAlonie
- 69: Blanchard strikes the bar from a corner
- 76: Peplow fires wide from outside the box
- 82: McAlonie is clean through, but Yañez does well to smother her shot
- 85: End-to-end action sees Stenson pull off a stunning save, before Brazil goes close to scoring at the other end
- 90: Ladd's swerving effort is pushed away
- 90+1: GOAL - Brazil gets her hattrick with a tap-in at the back post
- FT: Saints 3 - 1 Palace