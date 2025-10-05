Report: Palace Women settle for draw against Newcastle

Summary:
- Green comes into the side, as Potter makes one change from last week's draw against Durham
- 4: Blanchard's snapshot whistles over the bar
- 9: Larkin has plenty of options in the box, but Liefting is able to smother her pass to Hughes
- 26: Cataldo's effort flies just wide of the left post
- 27: Weerden's dinked cross bounces off the top of the crossbar
- 45: Blanchard's long-range strike is saved by Liefting
- HT: Palace 0-0 Newcastle
- 55: GOAL - Howat nods home a wonderful floated cross from the left-side
- 67: Murphy is put through, but her shot rolls wide
- 69: Weerden's corner is volleyed just over by Vanhaevermaet
- 72: GOAL - Sharpe doubles Palace's advantage just moments after coming on
- 85: The ball bounces kindly for Murphy, but she volleys over the bar
- 87: GOAL - Sevenius grabs one back for the visitors
- 90+8: GOAL - Newcastle equalise at the death
- FT: Palace 2-2 Newcastle