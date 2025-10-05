Report: Palace Women settle for draw against Newcastle

It ended all square at the VBS Community Stadium, after Morgan Gautrat's 98th minute equaliser earned a point for the visitors.

After a goalless 45 minutes, the Eagles raced into a 2-0 lead in the second-half, thanks to strikes from Kirsty Howat and Molly-Mae Sharpe. Two late goals from Oona Sevenius and Gautrat saw Newcastle rescue a point at the VBS.

It was a tight first-half in South London, with Palace enjoying the better of the chances. The best chance of the first 45 minutes came on the ninth minute, where Abbie Larkin broke away from the Newcastle midfield with defenders struggling to get back.

With Larkin bearing down on goal, and both Elise Hughes and Ashleigh Weerden as options to pass to, the winger looked to slide in the Wales international.

Her pass was just too strong however, and Newcastle goalkeeper Femke Liefting managed to smother the ball in before it reached Hughes.

There was a flurry of chances on 26 minutes, as former Palace player Lia Cataldo let fly a ferocious effort from outside the box, with the ball missing the goal by a matter of inches.

Just one minute later Weerden found herself in space on the left-wing, and she lofted a looping cross that crashed off the top of Liefting's crossbar.