Report: Palace Women unlucky in St Mary's Stadium defeat

One of four changes to this week’s line-up, Aimee Everett made her return to the squad after being injured for Palace’s last nine games.

Forward Rianna Dean was another player who was a part of the starting line-up having returned recently from a 17-month absence.

In the early stages of the first-half, Palace looked for ways to create space and to gain possession of the ball, but they struggled to keep hold of it for long periods of time.

Palace had created a few chances to secure a goal, as Dean looked to run in behind to score, but Southampton’s defence was on high alert and their goalkeeper Kayla Rendall intercepted the ball.

Southampton then made an attempt to score in the 15th minute through Ella Morris, but a super save from Kitching low down to her left denied her.

22 minutes in, Palace’s Kirsten Reilly made another attempt to score, though it was blocked from the centre of the box by Rendall.

At the end of the first-half, five minutes’ additional time was signaled. Southampton increased the pressure, and Morris saw that Sophia Pharaoh had found an opening in the penalty area, which allowed the forward to place a low shot past Kitching and into the net.