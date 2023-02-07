Report: Palace Women unlucky in St Mary's Stadium defeat

As we returned for the second half, the Eagles remained hopeful that they could make their comeback.
Paige Bailey-Gayle was full steam ahead, keen to make her mark for Palace at St Mary’s, and she collected the ball on the edge of the box and followed through with a curling strike which went narrowly wide of the Southampton post.
The hosts soon after won a free-kick, which caused Palace to put in place strong defensive wall. Southampton’s Lucia Kendall took it, but the wall expertly blocked the ball from getting anywhere near the goal.
Seven minutes’ added time was awarded, giving the Eagles one last chance to level the score.
But in the 90th minute, the Saints decided to replace their goalscorer Pharaoh with Ella Pusey, who ended up giving Southampton a second goal three minutes later, intercepting the ball from Anna Filbey and smacking it straight into the goal from the centre of the box.
Defeated this week, but the Eagles will hope to get back to winning ways when they return home to Hayes Lane to go head-to-head with Durham on Sunday (12th February).
Palace: Kitching (GK), Everett, Waldie, Reilly, Arthur (Hughes, 75), Bailey-Gayle, Dean (Sharpe, 83), Haines, Olding, Blanchard
Subs not used: Negri (GK), Johnson, Gibbons
Southampton: Rendall (GK), Morris, Kendall, Parnell (C), Rafferty, Wynne (Wilkinson, 75), Pharoah (Pusey, 90), Griffiths (Peplow, 45), Rutherford, Collett, Peake
Subs not used: Mott (GK), Freeland, Williams, Ward, Lloyd-Smith, Howard