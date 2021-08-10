Report: Palace XI held by Brentford B

Summary:

Palace XI contains a host of first-team names including Conor Gallagher and Christian Benteke.

Brentford start sharply, pressing Palace high up the pitch.

Scott Banks fires over from the edge of the area after a jinking run from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Benteke fires over with Rak-Sakyi causing trouble once again.

HT: Palace XI 1-0 Brentford B

Brentford win a penalty after Martin Kelly is adjudged to have handled, but Butland saves.

Brentford equalise from the resulting corner through Steven’s header.

Rak-Sakyi has a goal ruled out for offside.

Both sides have real chances to win it at the end, as Brentford strike the post before Sean Robertson is denied from close range.

FT: Palace XI 1-1 Brentford B

Brentford started the fastest on a beautiful sunny afternoon in south London, pushing Palace deep into their own half and putting pressure on their attempts to play out from the back.

Their first shot on goal came just three minutes in, as Mads Badstrup latched onto a bobbling ball in the hosts’ area, but saw his half-volley deflected behind.

The Eagles began to control the ball with more confidence as the first-half wore on, with Gallagher seeing plenty of the ball and displaying some neat footwork to pass the Brentford press.

With the ball worked to Rak-Sakyi, the Palace winger feinted away from two defenders to advance into a crossing position. Spotting Banks check his run, he pulled the ball back to the edge of the area but the effort on goal was just too high.

Rak-Sakyi was the dangerman for Palace, and this time his marauding run down the right-hand side allowed him to pick out Benteke on the edge of the area, but the ball was just behind the Belgian and his shot was over the crossbar.