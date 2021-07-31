Report: Ten-man Palace secure impressive win at Reading

Summary

Cheikhou Kouyate shown a straight red card for a foul on Reading’s Ovie Ejaria.

Jordan Ayew forces a good save from Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta denied late on in the half as Rafael denies him in a one-on-one.

Defences on top in a game of few first-half chances at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

HT: Reading 0-0 Crystal Palace

Mateta gives Palace the lead with a 55th-minute penalty after he was fouled.

Joel Ward’s deflected shot hit Reading’s post just before the penalty was awarded.

Reading equalise through a deflected free-kick.

Debutant Conor Gallagher plays the pass for Ayew to put Palace back in front.

Scott Banks scores a wonderful free-kick with the last kick of the game.

FT: Reading 1-3 Crystal Palace

Kouyate was shown a straight red card by referee Keith Stroud on 31 minutes for his challenge on Royals midfielder Ovie Ejaria. That sending off forced Patrick Vieira into his first substitution of the match, as James Tomkins came on as a substitute for Nya Kirby to partner Marc Guéhi in central defence.

Prior to the red card, Palace were the slightly more dominant team in the first-45. Jordan Ayew positioned himself in a great spot to shoot from the edge of the Reading penalty area early on, but he slipped at the crucial moment having received a through ball from James McArthur. The same player poked the ball towards the Reading goal on 12 minutes after a Tyrick Mitchell cross but Reading were able to clear their lines.

Palace’s best effort of the half occurred on 16 minutes, as that man Ayew looked lively once again. Nya Kirby played the ball into the feet of the Ghanaian forward after a powerful run from Jean-Phillipe Mateta. Ayew hit a right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area that forced a good save from Reading’s former Brazilian international goalkeeper Rafael Cabral at his near post.

With a minute of the half remaining, Jean-Phillipe Mateta was able to run through on the Reading goal but a heavy first touch allowed Rafael to slide in and deny him a shooting opportunity.