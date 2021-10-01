Report: U23s victorious in seven-goal thriller

Palace take the lead on four minutes through a powerful Rich-Baghuelou header

Rak-Sakyi doubles the advantage with a superb finish from a tight angle

Goalmouth scramble denies Spurs after excellent Whitworth save

Street makes it three after pouncing on a defensive error

Spurs get one back as Devine scrambles it home

HT: Palace 3-1 Tottenham

Markanday nips in and cuts inside, firing low off the post for Spurs' second.

Markanday turns provider, cutting back for Cesay for the equaliser.

Banks curls home a sumptuous free-kick to regain Palace's lead.

FT: Palace 4-3 Tottenham

Palace started with a real energy and determination, and straight from kick-off the visitors found their time on the ball limited. Rob Street and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in particular were harrying Josh Oluwayemi in the Tottenham goal.

It wasn’t long before they were rewarded. With the ball only half-cleared from a corner, Rak-Sakyi lofted a volleyed cross towards the far post, where Jay Rich-Baghuelou towered above his opposite numbers to nod home for the opening goal.

Not content with one, the Eagles kept pushing forwards. A sweeping team move saw Hannam find space on the left, crossing for Omilabu who was unable to poke home.

But there wasn’t long to wait for the second, and after creating the first for Rich-Baghuelou, this time Rak-Sakyi applied the finishing touches himself. Receiving the ball on left from Sean Robertson, he beat one defender by feinting on the byline, before cutting inside and beating the goalkeeper from the tightest of angles.

The second goal shook Spurs, who came close to getting one back just moments later. Dilan Markanday saw his effort saved by Joe Whitworth, before Jack Clarke’s effort was blocked onto the post and scrambled away.

But Palace kept pressing Spurs on the ball, and soon it paid dividends. Working hard to close down the defender, Rob Street took advantage of a loose touch to nip in and bear down on goal, finishing sumptuously into top corner to make it a three goal advantage before the half-hour mark.