Report: Vieira’s Eagles get off to flying start against Walsall

Summary

Patrick Vieira named a strong starting XI for his first game in charge of the Eagles - a 4-3-3 shape with Vicente Guaita in goal and academy prospect Rob Street up front

The Eagles were sharp and started brightly, creating a number of chances in the opening 15 minutes

Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for the Eagles after excellent link up play with Rob Street

Half-time: Walsall 0-1 Crystal Palace

Walsall 0-1 Crystal Palace Vieira makes 11 changes at the start of the second-half to introduce a number of academy prospects

Scott Banks and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi test the keeper, but can’t break through

Kieran Phillips hits the crossbar with five minutes left for the Saddlers

Full-time: Walsall 0-1 Crystal Palace

The Eagles headed to the Banks’s Stadium for their first taste of match action 56 days on from finishing 14th in the Premier League.

Walsall, under new manager Matthew Taylor, came into this clash with two pre-season games already under their belt, though they were fielding younger sides.

The Eagles started brightly, with a well worked move down the left between Tyrick Mitchell and Wilfried Zaha resulting in the winger’s first shot of the game which was parried by Carl Rushworth in the Walsall goal.

Zaha was bearing down on goal once again a few minutes later, after being played through by a defence-splitting pass from Jeff Schlupp, however he was well marshalled by defender Rollin Menayese.