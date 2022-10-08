U18s Report: Late Agbinone winner seals sixth straight win for Palace

A week on from the last-gasp 3-2 victory over Chelsea in the league, the young Eagles were on the road to face Sheffield United in their second Under 18 Premier League Cup fixture.

Rob Quinn made five changes to the side which beat Chelsea, with Laurie Shala, Kalani Barton, Trialist, Basilio Socoliche and Asher Agbinone coming in for Jackson Izquierdo, Caleb Kporha, Vonnte Williams, Zach Marsh and Adler Nascimento.

The two sides effectively cancelled each other out in the opening quarter of the game. Laurie Shala had one save to make, dealing with a long range effort from Sam Aston with relative ease.

On the half-hour mark, the game sprung into life as Agbinone went on a surging run down the left flank. The Palace forward was brought down just inside the box and a penalty was awarded.

The in-form Junior Dixon stepped up from 12-yards and slotted home past Callum Yam in the Sheffield United goal for his eighth of the season.

The hosts looked to equalise after falling behind and nearly did so just a few minutes after kicking off. Owen Hampson went on a mazy run through the centre of the park, though the Palace defence stood firm to prevent him getting a shot away.

Hampson did manage to find an equaliser for the Blades just before half-time. A ball across the box from Johnny Oluleye fell right into Hampson’s stride and the striker found the back of the net from close range.

Both sides came racing out the blocks in the second-half looking to take the lead. Agbinone played in skipper Freddie Bell on the edge of the box, but the Palace midfielder’s goal bound shot was blocked early on in the half.

With 20 minutes remaining, substitute Caleb Kporha nearly made an instant impact off the bench. Fellow substitute, and September’s Goal of the Month winner, Vonnte Williams floated a ball into the box that was only cleared out as far as Kporha - who saw his effort on the volley palmed behind by Yam.

The Blades’ best effort of the half came with 10 minutes remaining through their goalscorer Hampson, who was slipped in behind by George Dickson, however Laurie Shala charged off his goal line to deny the striker’s effort.

Just five minutes of normal time remained when Palace took the lead. A ball swept in across the Sheffield United defence from Jake Grante bounced past everyone into the path of Agbinone. The forward took a touch, opened his body and calmly slotted past the onrushing Yam to give Palace the lead.

Palace held on through four minutes of stoppage time, and a late effort from Aston, to secure their second win the Under 18 Premier League Cup Group D and their sixth successive win in all competitions.

The result means Quinn’s side now sit top of Group D, three points clear of The Blades and rivals Brighton & Hove Albion with one game remaining.

Sheffield United: Yam, Waldron, Drake, Staniland, Pitan, Okyere, Aston, Dickson, Oluleye (Havenhand, 75), Hampson, Clarke.

Subs not used: Hewitson, Ly, Haughton-Parris, Ciccarelli.

Crystal Palace: Shala, Barton, Grante, Jemide, Trialist (Williams, 57), Bell, Austin (Kporha, 70), Gibbard, Socoliche (Marsh, 57), Dixon, Agbinone (Marroni, 89).

Subs not used: Eastwood.

(Photo credit: Simon Davies - Manchester United)