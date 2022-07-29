U21s Report: Banks brace sinks Southend

In their final preparations for the 2022/23 season, Crystal Palace Under-21s travelled to Roots Hall to face Southend United. Manager Paddy McCarthy named a strong side, featuring returning loanees Jake O’Brien and Rob Street.

The hosts got off to a good start, though their half-chances were not much of a threat to Owen Goodman in the Palace goal.

It was the south Lononders who took the lead with their first meaningful attack of the game. A well worked move starting inside the Palace half from Goodman saw Scott Banks make a surging run towards goal.

The Scotland Under-21 international picked out Killian Phillips inside the box with a one-two pass and finished with ease on his left foot.

Palace were in the ascendancy and managed to double their lead 15 minutes later through Street. Banks played a part once more after whipping in a delightful ball from a corner which Jake O’Brien rose highest for.

The Irish centre-half’s header back across the face of goal was headed home by an onrushing Street inside the six yard box, giving the young Eagles a two-goal cushion before the interval.