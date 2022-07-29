Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

U21s Report: Banks brace sinks Southend

Match reports
Southend United
0
3
Crystal Palace U23
Banks 20' 61'
Street 37'

Crystal Palace Under-21s put in a solid performance at Roots Hall to emerge 3-0 winners over National League side Southend United thanks to a Scott Banks brace either side of a Rob Street header.

Summary

  • Paddy McCarthy named a strong side, with Killian Phillips and Jack Wells-Morrison starting

  • Chris Wreh tested Owen Goodman in the opening 10 minutes

  • Scott Banks put Palace in front with a well worked effort from inside our own half

  • Rob Street doubled the lead for the young Eagles in the 37th minute

  • Half-time: Southend United 0-2 Crystal Palace

  • David Boateng did well to deny Tom Clifford off the line in the opening minute of the second-half

  • Shaun Hobson heads onto the post from close range 10 minutes later for Southend

  • Banks seals his brace on the hour mark against the run of play

  • Second-half substitute Matty Vigor came close to adding a fourth with five minutes remaining

  • Full-time: Southend United 0-3 Crystal Palace

In their final preparations for the 2022/23 season, Crystal Palace Under-21s travelled to Roots Hall to face Southend United. Manager Paddy McCarthy named a strong side, featuring returning loanees Jake O’Brien and Rob Street.

The hosts got off to a good start, though their half-chances were not much of a threat to Owen Goodman in the Palace goal.

It was the south Lononders who took the lead with their first meaningful attack of the game. A well worked move starting inside the Palace half from Goodman saw Scott Banks make a surging run towards goal.

The Scotland Under-21 international picked out Killian Phillips inside the box with a one-two pass and finished with ease on his left foot.

Palace were in the ascendancy and managed to double their lead 15 minutes later through Street. Banks played a part once more after whipping in a delightful ball from a corner which Jake O’Brien rose highest for.

The Irish centre-half’s header back across the face of goal was headed home by an onrushing Street inside the six yard box, giving the young Eagles a two-goal cushion before the interval.

Southend came racing out the blocks in the second-half and nearly found a route back into the game straight from the restart. Goodman made a smart save to deny Harry Taylor’s shot across goal and David Boateng reacted quickest on the line to deny Tom Clifford’s goalbound header from the rebound.

The Shrimpers dominated the opening exchanges of the second-half, enjoying a number of chances. They came close once more through Shaun Hobson, just before the hour mark, however he headed onto the crossbar inside the box.

Palace saw off the early second-half pressure from the hosts and managed to add a third completely against the run of play.

A perfectly weighted ball from Malachi Boateng into the path of John-Kymani Gordon saw the striker fire a powerful shot on goal that was saved by Steve Arnold, however the rebound was pounced on by Banks who was first to react.

With Palace three goals to the good, the game rather petered out amongst a plethora of changes to ensure that all players were getting their required levels of fitness up ahead of the start of the new season.

Second-half substitute Matty Vigor nearly added a fourth for the young Eagles five minutes from time, though his effort from a narrow angle was saved by Arnold. With no time added on, the referee brought an end to proceedings and Paddy McCarthy’s side emerged victorious at Roots Hall.

All eyes will be on Palace U21’s opening fixture of the Premier League 2 Division 1 - a feisty clash against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion - a game you can watch LIVE with a subscription to Palace TV+.

Southend United: Arnold, Ralph, Hobson, Kensdale, Husin, Powell, Clifford, Taylor, Fonguck, Wreh (Bridge, 61), Mooney.

Subs not used: Adeng Ndi, Lomas, Benton.

Crystal Palace: Goodman, D. Boateng, Trialist (Quick, 63), M. Boateng (Vigor, 72), Watson (Addae, 72), O’Brien (Siddik, 63), Banks (Cadogan, 72), Wells-Morrison (Ozoh, 63), Street (Dixon, 72), Phillips (Nascimento, 72), Gordon.

Subs not used: Izquierdo.

Related News

More News