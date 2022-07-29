U21s Report: Banks brace sinks Southend

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy named a strong side, with Killian Phillips and Jack Wells-Morrison starting
-
Chris Wreh tested Owen Goodman in the opening 10 minutes
-
Scott Banks put Palace in front with a well worked effort from inside our own half
-
Rob Street doubled the lead for the young Eagles in the 37th minute
-
Half-time: Southend United 0-2 Crystal Palace
-
David Boateng did well to deny Tom Clifford off the line in the opening minute of the second-half
-
Shaun Hobson heads onto the post from close range 10 minutes later for Southend
-
Banks seals his brace on the hour mark against the run of play
-
Second-half substitute Matty Vigor came close to adding a fourth with five minutes remaining
-
Full-time: Southend United 0-3 Crystal Palace