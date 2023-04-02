Report: Waldie wins it on Wearside for Palace

After the break, it remained anyone's game, but Palace stayed consistent in their approach, Anna Filbey launching a long-range low strike which was well saved by Moan.
Aimee Everett - tackling Ejupi - and Kitching were both on their toes soon after to cut out Sunderland through balls, but chances remained at a premium in a tight game in the North-East.
With 15 minutes to go, Sharpe saw another effort blocked by Herron - and then came Palace's breakthrough.
There were 10 minutes left of full-time when chaotic events unfolded from a corner, the ball bouncing to Palace defender Waldie at the back post, who rocketed a finish in for the Eagles' winner.
Seven minutes of additional time was indicated, in which Sunderland nearly snatched an equaliser, but Kitching denied Herron with a brilliant point-blank save five minutes past the 90.
Now celebrating five wins from seven Women's Championship games, and moving up to fifth in the table - just four points behind Charlton in fourth - Palace enter the international break in good form, with Birmingham next up at home on Sunday 16th April.
Sunderland: Moan (GK), Beer, Herron, Westrup, Morgan, Kelly, D. Brown, McPartlan (McCatty 86), J. Brown (Watson 70), Joice (Ede 85), Ejupi
Subs Not Used: Cowling, McInnes, Griffiths, Borthwick
Palace: Kitching (GK), Doran, Waldie, Filbey (Arthur 65), Everett, Olding, Reilly, Bailey-Gayle (Gibbons 65), Sharpe, Hughes (Dean), Blanchard
Subs not used: Negri (GK), Johnson, Guyatt