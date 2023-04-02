Report: Waldie wins it on Wearside for Palace

Crystal Palace Women made the trip up to Sunderland aiming to collect another three points after last week's success against Blackburn.

There was one change to their line-up this week, with Paige Bailey-Gayle replacing Coral Haines in the starting XI as Haines was out on injury.

The Eagles seemed positive but focused heading into the game, as Palace aimed to build on four wins from their previous six games.

It was a slow start to proceedings at the Eppleton Colliery Football Ground, but Sunderland had possession of the ball for long periods of time and enjoyed the first half-chances; Fran Kitching had her hands at the ready to prevent Emma Kelly and Neve Herron's early efforts.

After 18 minutes, Palace managed to regain possession of the ball with Annabel Blanchard delivering a teasing cross towards Bailey-Gayle; however, it went past the post.

The Eagles seemed to take a while to warm-up but began to impress themselves upon the game as the half wore on, a Hollie Olding cross narrowly missing Elise Hughes at the far post.

Yet it was Sunderland who took the lead on 36 minutes. A driving run from Jessica Brown down the left led to a low ball across the box which Kitching could only palm out as far as Ejupi to tap home.

The goal for Sunderland did not put any doubt into the Eagles' minds, and within six minutes, they had another two attempts at the end of good moves in the final third.

Molly Sharpe was first to see her effort blocked - but the second one was the lucky chance. Hughes had possession of the ball as she cut inside and played a sharp pass to Blanchard, whose low finish from the centre of the box went straight into the bottom-left corner of the net, leaving the scores level going into half-time.