Report: Waldie wins it on Wearside for Palace

Match reports
Sunderland Women
1
Ejupi 37'
2
Crystal Palace Women
Blanchard 43'
Waldie 81'

Lizzie Waldie scored a late winning goal ten minutes from time in an exciting end-to-end game between Palace and Sunderland Women, sealing a 2-1 win on the road.

Summary

  • One change to the line-up, with Paige Bailey-Gayle stepping in for the injured Coral Haines
  • No clear chances early on
  • Eagles struggle to gain foothold at the start
  • Sunderland score first from close range through Liz Ejupi
  • Impressive move sees Palace equalise shortly before half-
  • HT: Sunderland 1-1 Palace
  • Anna Filbey forces Sunderland 'keeper Claudia Moan to be quick on her feet with long-range strike
  • Waldie scores second goal for Palace 10 minutes from time from a corner
  • Sunderland come close to equalising in added time, but Fran Kitching makes fine point-blank save
  • FT: Sunderland 1-2 Palace

Crystal Palace Women made the trip up to Sunderland aiming to collect another three points after last week's success against Blackburn.

There was one change to their line-up this week, with Paige Bailey-Gayle replacing Coral Haines in the starting XI as Haines was out on injury.

The Eagles seemed positive but focused heading into the game, as Palace aimed to build on four wins from their previous six games.

It was a slow start to proceedings at the Eppleton Colliery Football Ground, but Sunderland had possession of the ball for long periods of time and enjoyed the first half-chances; Fran Kitching had her hands at the ready to prevent Emma Kelly and Neve Herron's early efforts.

After 18 minutes, Palace managed to regain possession of the ball with Annabel Blanchard delivering a teasing cross towards Bailey-Gayle; however, it went past the post.

The Eagles seemed to take a while to warm-up but began to impress themselves upon the game as the half wore on, a Hollie Olding cross narrowly missing Elise Hughes at the far post.

Yet it was Sunderland who took the lead on 36 minutes. A driving run from Jessica Brown down the left led to a low ball across the box which Kitching could only palm out as far as Ejupi to tap home.

The goal for Sunderland did not put any doubt into the Eagles' minds, and within six minutes, they had another two attempts at the end of good moves in the final third.

Molly Sharpe was first to see her effort blocked - but the second one was the lucky chance. Hughes had possession of the ball as she cut inside and played a sharp pass to Blanchard, whose low finish from the centre of the box went straight into the bottom-left corner of the net, leaving the scores level going into half-time.

After the break, it remained anyone's game, but Palace stayed consistent in their approach, Anna Filbey launching a long-range low strike which was well saved by Moan.

Aimee Everett - tackling Ejupi - and Kitching were both on their toes soon after to cut out Sunderland through balls, but chances remained at a premium in a tight game in the North-East.

With 15 minutes to go, Sharpe saw another effort blocked by Herron - and then came Palace's breakthrough.

There were 10 minutes left of full-time when chaotic events unfolded from a corner, the ball bouncing to Palace defender Waldie at the back post, who rocketed a finish in for the Eagles' winner.

Seven minutes of additional time was indicated, in which Sunderland nearly snatched an equaliser, but Kitching denied Herron with a brilliant point-blank save five minutes past the 90.

Now celebrating five wins from seven Women's Championship games, and moving up to fifth in the table - just four points behind Charlton in fourth - Palace enter the international break in good form, with Birmingham next up at home on Sunday 16th April.

Tickets for that fixture can be purchased here.

Sunderland: Moan (GK), Beer, Herron, Westrup, Morgan, Kelly, D. Brown, McPartlan (McCatty 86), J. Brown (Watson 70), Joice (Ede 85), Ejupi

Subs Not Used: Cowling, McInnes, Griffiths, Borthwick

Palace: Kitching (GK), Doran, Waldie, Filbey (Arthur 65), Everett, Olding, Reilly, Bailey-Gayle (Gibbons 65), Sharpe, Hughes (Dean), Blanchard

Subs not used: Negri (GK), Johnson, Guyatt

